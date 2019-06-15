Kevin Na hits a shot off the beach at U.S. Open

PEBBLE BEACH – Kevin Na didn’t make the weekend at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, shooting 72-77 in the first two rounds to miss the cut by five shots.

But before departing one of the most scenic golf courses in the world, Na had one heck of an adventure on the 10th hole on Friday.

After hitting his drive 285 yards to a nice safe spot on the faiway, Na hit his second shot 191 yards (according to the USGA’s shot tracker) and wide right. Wide enough right to leave the golf course altogether and end up down on the beach.

U.S. OPEN: TV info | Photos | Tee times | Scores

But Na investigated and realized he had a shot from way down there.

So he trekked down to the sand, and with a smattering of beach goers snapping photos on their phones, Na launched his ball back on to the course.

After that blast-out landed on the back of the green, Na went on to bogey the hole, quite a feat after such a bad shot.

The problem was he also bogeyed 5, 11, 14 and 17 and had a triple on the second, ballooning his score out of cut range.

We’re still not quite sure how Na got down there, but we certainly appreciate the effort.

As far as the fans, they likely walked north on the sand after parking at Carmel Beach, which Google maps describes as a “dog-friendly beach with scenic vistas.”

Yeah, we’d agree.

Na’s shot reminds us of an amazing chip from Viktor Hovland here at Pebble Beach at last year’s U.S. Amateur.