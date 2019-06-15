PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Gary Woodland leads the 2019 U.S. Open by one stroke and seems well positioned to win the U.S. Open and his first major. But the 35-year-old will have to hold off a strong list of contenders including Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy.

Just some of the potential scenarios for Sunday at Pebble Beach, in no particular order:

The sun comes out, wind howls like 1992 all over again, Woods wins

Unlike Colin Montgomerie in 1992, who passed 25 players and was congratulated by Jack Nicklaus as the likely winner (only to finish third to Tom Kite), Woods tees off at 11:56 am, birdies his first six holes and posts 64. Afterwards he is interviewed by Joel Klatt and says he’s leaving as there is no chance Rosey, Brooksy, or Oosty will come back to -7. But strong sea breezes knock out the entire top ten as Woods was boarding his jet at the Monterey airport. He is called back and the Goodyear Blimp covers his police escort from the airport to accept his fourth U.S. Open trophy.

Oosthuizen, Reavie head to sudden-death playoff

The sun finally comes out at Pebble Beach, winds off the Pacific kick up and the leaderboard’s two most notorious grinders survive a tough final round tied. Both players began the day four back and after all the big names fold, head to the 17th tee for the first playoff since the USGA eliminated the 18-hole Monday playoff. Oosthuizen birdies 18 to win in front of USGA and Lodge employees gathered near the green to make up for grandstands having emptied after regulation play ended.

Gary Woodland survives, agent Steinberg mulls amazing offer

Long cited by fanboy announcers as one of the tour’s great athletes who missed his calling as a basketball star, Gary Woodland cruises to a three-stroke victory. Hearing the announcers praise his athletic skills and facing a Finals roster depleted by serious injury, Warriors GM Bob Myers drives down from Oakland and can be seen behind the 18th green negotiating with Woodland agent Mark Steinberg on a free-agent deal. Steph Curry shows up to woo Woodland and Brooks Koepka immediately tells assembled press that he’s offended after being slighted once again.

Justin Rose wins second U.S. Open, celebrates in memorable fashion

The winner at Merion finds his ball-striking and turns in an impeccable final round 68 to beat Woodland by two and decides to celebrate by throwing USGA CEO Mike Davis and course setup head man John Bodenhammer into the Pacific Ocean before jumping in. It’s a nod to Jerry Pate, Deane Beman and Pete Dye at the Players and is almost as dramatic until the trio are unable to figure out a way back up the cliffs, delaying the trophy ceremony 30 minutes.

Brooks Koepka wins third U.S. Open in a row after finding new source of motivation

Not since 1905 and Willie Anderson has anyone captured three U.S. Open’s in a row, but Koepka finally drains several putts after coming so close during Saturday’s 68. After the round, he says he was motivated to play well Sunday by some bad lighting on his pearly whites during a Fox post-third round interview. “Someone should be fired for making my teeth look that yellow,” Koepka says in his post round press conference.