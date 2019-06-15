U.S. Open Round 3 Live Blog: Latest news, scores from Pebble Beach

Gary Woodland took advantage of cool temperatures and an even cooler demeanor to shoot his way into the 36-hole lead in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Woodland rode a wave of 26 holes without a bogey to post an 9-under overall score Friday and – for the the first time – hold the lead midway through a major championship. He extended his advantage to 2 shots at 18 thanks to a sweet approach shot out of a divot on the 18th fairway and a 50-foot birdie putt.

Justin Rose held the lead after 18 with a 65 Thursday and extended to 7-under early into the clubhouse Friday and held it nearly all day.

Rory McIlroy is tied for fourth at 5-under, along with 2018 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Aaron Wise.

Meanwhile, two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka enters the weekend in prime position for a three-peat, as well. He is just 5 shots behind Woodland.

Rose, who won the 2013 U.S. Open, has been steely and steady throughout the first two rounds of play, leaving his playing partners Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth to fret and flummox over missed fairways and found rakes.

Woodland, Koepka and Rose rarely display emotion on the course and are able to internalize whatever seems to be bothering him when the games matter most.

A potential pairing of either of these three on Sunday will likely result in 18 holes of completely expression-less golf and scores in the mid-to-low 60s.

First, we must get through moving day.

U.S. OPEN: TV, streaming info | Tee times | Scores

Follow all the action live from Pebble Beach right here all day Saturday.

Twitter Feed

Updates

Play is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Hole locations

TBA

U.S. Open: Round 3 TV/Streaming

Morning Drive, 7-9 a.m., Golf Channel

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 9 a.m.-noon, Golf Channel

Third round, noon-10 p.m., Fox

Featured Groups 1 and 2 and Featured Holes, noon – 9 p.m., usopen.com and the U.S. Open app

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10 p.m.-midnight, Golf Channel