U.S. Open week has been an odd one for Jordan Spieth

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The list of players who have won a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach is dazzling. Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Tom Kite, Tiger Woods and Graeme McDowell.

The first three players on that list are in the World Golf Hall of Fame. The fourth, Woods, will be honored after he turns the now prerequisite 50 years of age. McDowell may not get the call from the hall but his 2010 season, which included his victory at Pebble Beach and winning the deciding match at the 2010 Ryder Cup, was one for the ages.

There is a spot reserved in the Hall of Fame for Jordan Spieth, even though he is just 25. The Texan has already won three major championships and 11 PGA Tour events. While he arrived at Pebble Beach lacking his A-Game and has not won since his victory at Royal Birkdale in 2017, adding Spieth’s name to the list of Pebble Beach U.S. Open winners would not seem out of place.

This week, however, has been an odd one for the 2015 U.S. Open champion.

On Thursday, after Spieth’s tee shot on the par-4 eighth hole rolled over the cliff and his third shot flew over the green and into hillside rough, he was caught on live television saying, “Two perfect shots, Michael (Greller, Spieth’s caddie). You got me in the water on one and over the green on the other.”

On Friday, playing the second hole, Spieth hit into a fairway bunker on the right. Instead of hitting the green, his next shot hit a rake that was laying in the fescue grass.

So, what happened to Spieth on Saturday, when he was paired with Nate Lashley in a 12:23 game? Thankfully for Spieth and his fans, there was no drama, but there were no highlights either.

Spieth missed birdie putts on the third, fourth and sixth holes. He wound up making par on each of the first 10 holes before making a double-bogey six on the No. 11 after hitting his approach into the deep rough right of the green. It took two pitches to get the ball out, and then two putts to get the ball into the hole.

“I was really upset with myself with that club pull (selection) out there on 11 today,” Spieth said after signing his card. “It was a getable hole today, especially from where I was in the fairway.”

It was a bad break because had the approach shot flown 10 more feet, it would have landed on the putting surface.

Then Spieth got another lousy break on 16. From 153 yards out, his approach shot landed short of the hole, but instead of checking and stopping, it bounded forward and came to rest behind and left of the hole.

“I landed it perfect, and the ball went up against the collar,” he said. “I had to stab a putter (at the ball), and it breaks about 16 feet anyway. That three-putt was frustrating. I was okay before that.”

On the final hole, Spieth wanted to hit driver off the tee, but Greller talked him into hitting 3-wood and then a second 3-wood shot from the fairway. His approach shot found a greenside bunker, but he was able to get up and down to make his first birdie of the day.

“What I have been looking to do is continue what I have been doing on and around the greens, and drive the ball better and better each week,” Spieth said. He’s achieved that goal at Pebble Beach, hitting 67 percent of the fairways. The trouble is he has hit just 54 percent of the greens in regulation, and one a day when he needed to make birdies, his putter went cold.

Ten minutes after hopping into maroon SUV, Spieth was on the range with two baskets of balls at his feet. Greller and swing coach Cameron McCormick were there, too. Spieth wanted to work.

He will start the final round of the 2019 U.S. Open at 1-over, 12 shots behind the leader, Gary Woodland. He’s not winning this U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Lucky for the future Hall of Famer, he’ll be just 33 when Pebble Beach hosts the event again in 2027. He could still add his name to the list.