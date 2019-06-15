Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods shot-by-shot in Round 3 of the U.S. Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Tiger Woods is looking to put it all together Saturday after a frustrating start to the 119th U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Woods has been consistently good off the tee and a tad less productive than normal with the irons. He had a great putting day Thursday and bailed himself out on the greens en route to an opening-round 70. The putter went ice cold Friday in Round 2, when he hit plenty of greens but missed six birdie attempts of 20 feet or less.

He was cruising around with a streak of 29 consecutive bogey-free holes before slipping with back-to-back bogeys Friday for a highly-disappointing 1-over 72.

That dropped him to even par for the tournament and he’s now nine shots back of leader Gary Woodland, who carded a 6-under 65 to take a two-shot lead over Justin Rose entering Saturday’s Round 3.

Woods gets going at 2:27 p.m. ET alongside Byeong Hun An.

We’ll be tracking every shot from Woods’ third round with live updates and shot-by-shot analysis. Follow along below.

Hole 1: Par 4, 376 yards

OFF THE TEE: