U.S. Open Final Round: Tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

Gary Woodland flexed his golf muscles on moving day at Pebble Beach Golf Links and enters the final round of the U.S. Open with the lead for the first time in his career Sunday
He is 1 shot up on Justin Rose. They will make up the final pairing again on Sunday and go out at 5:45 p.m. ET.
Three golfers are tied for third at 7-under: two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen and Chez Reavie.
All times listed are Eastern.
U.S. Open: Tee Times – Final Round
1st Tee – Sunday
|Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|10:21 a.m.
|Michael Thorbjornsen (a)
|10:32 a.m.
|
Bernd Wiesberger, Justin Walters
|10:43 a.m.
|Cameron Smith, Chip McDaniel
|10:54 a.m.
|
Charlie Danielson, Luke Donald
|11:05 a.m.
|Kyle Stanley, Zach Johnson
|11:16 a.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Andy Pope
|11:27 a.m.
|Marcus Kinhult, Brian Stuard
|11:38 a.m.
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brandt Snedeker
|11:49 a.m.
|Clement Sordet, Daniel Berger
|12 p.m.
|Andrew Putnam, Adri Arnaus
|12:11 p.m.
|Tommy Fleetwood, Aaron Wise
|12:22 p.m.
|Sepp Straka, Harris English
|12:33 p.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III
|12:44 p.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Rory Sabbatini
|12:55 p.m.
|Billy Hurley III, Bryson DeChambeau
|1:06 p.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Erik Van Rooyen
|1:17 p.m.
|Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz
|1:28 p.m.
|Paul Casey, Webb Simpson
|1:39 p.m.
|Chandler Eaton (a), Tom Hoge
|1:50 p.m.
|Martin Kaymer, Rhys Enoch
|2:01 p.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Jordan Spieth
|2:12 p.m.
|Jason Dufner, Billy Horschel
|2:23 p.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Alex Prugh
|2:34 p.m.
|Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry
|2:45 p.m.
|Haotong Li, Viktor Hovland (a)
|2:56 p.m.
|Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman
|3:07 p.m..
|Jason Day, Tyrrell Hatton
|3:18 p.m.
|Jim Furyk, Matt Fitzpatrick
|3:29 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay
|3:40 p.m.
|Scott Piercy, Francesco Molinari
|3:51 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Brandon Wu (a)
|4:02 p.m.
|Nate Lashley, Abraham Ancer
|4:13 p.m.
|Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele
|4:24 p.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Matt Wallace
|4:35 p.m.
|Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm
|4:46 p.m
|Graeme McDowell, Danny Willett
|4:57 p.m
|Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar
|5:08 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen
|5:19 p.m.
|Chez Reavie, Brooks Koepka
|5:30 p.m.
|Justin Rose, Gary Woodland
U.S. Open: Final Round TV, Streaming
All times listed are ET. Check your local TV provider for more.
Morning Drive, 7-10 a.m., Golf Channel
Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Golf Channel
Final round, 2-10 p.m., Fox
Featured Groups 1 and 2 and Featured Holes, 2 – 9 p.m., usopen.com and the U.S. Open app
Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10 p.m.-midnight, Golf Channel
