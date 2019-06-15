U.S. Open Final Round: Tee times, pairings, TV/streaming info

Gary Woodland flexed his golf muscles on moving day at Pebble Beach Golf Links and enters the final round of the U.S. Open with the lead for the first time in his career Sunday

He is 1 shot up on Justin Rose. They will make up the final pairing again on Sunday and go out at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Three golfers are tied for third at 7-under: two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen and Chez Reavie.

Here are the U.S. Open Final Round tee times and pairings.

All times listed are Eastern.

U.S. Open: Tee Times – Final Round

1st Tee – Sunday

Tee Times (ET) Players 10:21 a.m. Michael Thorbjornsen (a) 10:32 a.m. Bernd Wiesberger, Justin Walters 10:43 a.m. Cameron Smith, Chip McDaniel 10:54 a.m. Charlie Danielson, Luke Donald 11:05 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Zach Johnson 11:16 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Andy Pope 11:27 a.m. Marcus Kinhult, Brian Stuard 11:38 a.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brandt Snedeker 11:49 a.m. Clement Sordet, Daniel Berger 12 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Adri Arnaus 12:11 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Aaron Wise 12:22 p.m. Sepp Straka, Harris English 12:33 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III 12:44 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Rory Sabbatini 12:55 p.m. Billy Hurley III, Bryson DeChambeau 1:06 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Erik Van Rooyen 1:17 p.m. Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz 1:28 p.m. Paul Casey, Webb Simpson 1:39 p.m. Chandler Eaton (a), Tom Hoge 1:50 p.m. Martin Kaymer, Rhys Enoch 2:01 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Jordan Spieth 2:12 p.m. Jason Dufner, Billy Horschel 2:23 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Alex Prugh 2:34 p.m. Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry 2:45 p.m. Haotong Li, Viktor Hovland (a) 2:56 p.m. Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman 3:07 p.m.. Jason Day, Tyrrell Hatton 3:18 p.m. Jim Furyk, Matt Fitzpatrick 3:29 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay 3:40 p.m. Scott Piercy, Francesco Molinari 3:51 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Brandon Wu (a) 4:02 p.m. Nate Lashley, Abraham Ancer 4:13 p.m. Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele 4:24 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Matt Wallace 4:35 p.m. Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm 4:46 p.m Graeme McDowell, Danny Willett 4:57 p.m Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar 5:08 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen 5:19 p.m. Chez Reavie, Brooks Koepka 5:30 p.m. Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

U.S. Open: Final Round TV, Streaming

All times listed are ET. Check your local TV provider for more.

Morning Drive, 7-10 a.m., Golf Channel

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Golf Channel

Final round, 2-10 p.m., Fox

Featured Groups 1 and 2 and Featured Holes, 2 – 9 p.m., usopen.com and the U.S. Open app

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10 p.m.-midnight, Golf Channel