What Tiger Woods said after shooting a 71 Saturday at the U.S. Open

Tiger Woods will always have 2000.

His 2019 trip to the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach has become a second consecutive forgettable major following his historic win at Augusta two months ago.

Woods was stuck in neutral throughout moving day. Saturday, he missed the fairway on No. 1 for the first time in this tournament, bogeyed that hole and never recovered in terms of his play or mindset.

He shot an ever-par 71 for Round 3 and is even for the tournament after 54 holes. Woods is at 213 after three rounds. His U.S. Open best at Pebble was a record 15-shot victory at 272 back in 2000. He’d need to shoot a 59 Sunday to replicate that total this year.

Woods continued to struggle with his irons Saturday. Among the cringeworthy moments: a missed green from 120 yards out on the par-3, No. 3 and a another on the par-3, 98-yard, 7th hole.

“I got off to a crap start,” Woods told Joel Klatt of Fox during his post-round interview on Fox.

He flirted with momentum with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 4 & 5. He later drilled a 27-footer for birdie at the long No. 16.

Here is some of what Woods said after his round of 71 on Saturday.

On his start

“I was just saying in there I got off to a crap start. 2-under through 3, and those are the easier holes. And I had to try to fight back and claw out a round today, which I was able to do.”

On the conditions on Saturday vs. Friday

“A little bit faster today, for sure. They were able to get some mowers on the fairways, and they were a little bit quicker. I think they did a great job of setting it up so that we can make birdies. And if you do miss them on the wrong spot then you still can get up and down here, which is not always the case.”

On the excessive number of downhill putts

“Today I made 1-putt at 16 which was just trying to keep the ball on the green. But if I had an uphill putt I seemed to make them. You’re able to take out the bounciness of this poa. Putting downhill it’s moving all over the place. So if you’re able to hit the ball in the correct spots or leave the chips — you’d much rather have a 10-footer coming back up the hill than a four or five footer coming back down the hill.”

On the KP tape on his neck and any injuries

“When it’s cold like this everything is achy. It’s just part of the deal.”

On how it relates to his previous injury this year that kept him out of Bay Hill

“It’s all the same. It’s been like that for years. The forces have to go somewhere. And if they’re not in the lower back, they’re in the neck, and if not, they’re in the mid-back and if not they go to the knee. You name it . . . I’ve had my chances to post good rounds today, this week. Today was a perfect example, I fought back and if I was able to clean up my rounds the first two days, I would be closer to the lead than I am now.”

On how is his back impacts his swing

“As I say my back impacts every shot I play, it’s just part of the deal. Let me put it this way, I feel every shot I hit. I think that’s always going to be the place from here going forward.”