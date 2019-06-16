Brooke Henderson makes history with win at Meijer LPGA Classic

Brooke Henderson became the winningest Canadian golfer of all time after claiming her ninth LPGA title, surpassing Sandra Post, Mike Weir and George Knudson in career victories. Henderson, 21, won the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday for a second time, edging Lexi Thompson, Nasa Hataoka, Brittany Altomare and Su Oh by one stroke.

It marks the fourth consecutive year that Henderson has won multiple titles and her third victory on Father’s Day. Henderson’s dad, Dave, taught her the game and remains her instructor. He was on hand in Grand Rapids, Mich., for the historic occasion.

“It really is a family event,” said Brooke, who has her sister, Brittany, on the bag. “I’m so happy and really grateful for everything and I just want to wish everybody a Happy Father’s Day.”

When Henderson was standing on the 18th tee she heard the roar ahead after Thompson closed her round with an eagle to move within one. Henderson didn’t know how things stood and thought she might need to birdie or eagle the closing par 5 to take the title.

She was relieved to learn that she only needed par. Henderson hit the green in two and three-putted to keep her one-shot cushion. Henderson closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 21-under 267.

“I’m glad that’s it because I was really shaking on those last putts there,” she said.

While the day belonged to Canada, seven Americans managed to finish in the top 10.

Two-time U.S. Amateur champ and LPGA rookie Kristen Gillman notched her second top-10 of the season. Augusta National Women’s Amateur champ Jennifer Kupcho was within striking distance of Henderson early in the round but struggled to a back-nine 40 to shoot 76 and fall to a tie for 23rd.