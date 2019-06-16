Emily Toy defies rankings to win Women’s British Amateur

England’s Emily Toy didn’t let her world ranking stop her from taking the biggest prize in European amateur golf. The 21-year-old is the new Women’s British Amateur champion despite arriving at Royal County Down ranked 450th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The University of Exeter student defeated New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey by one hole to earn invitations to this year’s AIG Women’s British Open and Evian Championship, and places in next year’s U.S. Women’s Open and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.

Garvey, bidding to become the first New Zealander to win since Marnie McGuire in 1986, held a one-shot advantage after 11 holes of the 18-hole final. However, the University of Southern California student bogeyed the 14th and then went one down when Toy birdied the 17th. She couldn’t find the birdie she needed at the last to force extra holes.

Toy’s par on 18 was good enough to see her become the first English winner since Georgia Hall in 2013.

“It’s amazing to win,” Toy said. “I played really solidly all week. I stayed in the moment in the final and handled my nerves.

“I was saying to my parents last week I’ve got to do the qualifying for the Women’s British Open, but I’m in now so how cool is that?

“It’s amazing to have these major opportunities now. I look forward to a couple of days of rest and then it will all sink in.”

Toy began the season well down the world rankings but posted four top-20 finishes in Australia at the start of the year, including fifth in the Avondale Medal to move to a career-high 450th. She dispatched No. 25 Linn Grant of Sweden in the semifinals to set up her final appearance against 200th-ranked Garvey.

“I was ranked about 800 in the world at the start of the year but I’ve been ticking down, especially after the way I played in Australia,” Toy said. “Hopefully I can come down a few more spots this week!

“Players in America play more events than me, and it’s quite hard for me given I’ve been finishing university at Exeter.”

Toy will soar up the world order when the ranking is updated this week.