Henrik Stenson creates great photo op after hitting fan with ball

On Saturday, getting hit by a golf ball didn’t just leave a bruise, it left a lasting memory.

In the third round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links, an errant shot by Henrik Stenson on the 16th hole struck a fan, knocking him to the ground after hitting him in the head. As Stenson walked over to check on the injured fan, a medical team attended to the man’s injuries as he lay on the ground.

After the round, Stenson said the fan was taking selfies of himself lying on the ground when Stenson approached and seemed to be in good spirits. So Stenson joined in on the fun.

“I walk up to him. I said, ‘I’m sorry.’ What else can you say?” Stenson said after finishing the third round 1-under 70. “And he says, ‘Can you do me one favor? Can I take a picture with you?’ So next thing I’m down on the ground as well, taking a picture, a selfie, laying down with him and his girlfriend.”

Stenson said he was unsure of the fan’s condition or if he had a concussion, but he asked for the fan’s contact information to check up on him later.

“I might send him more than just one golf ball next time,” Stenson said. “I might send him a couple dozen or something to try to make up for my poor shot.”

Stenson entered Sunday T-9 at 4 under, seven strokes behind leader Gary Woodland.