Amy Bockerstette to Gary Woodland: 'You've got this' at the U.S. Open

You’ve seen the video. Probably watched it a dozen times. In all, it has more than 20 million views on social media.

Phoenix golfer Amy Bockerstette, who has Down syndrome, played the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale the week of Waste Management Phoenix Open with Gary Woodland.

After Bockerstette hit her tee shot in a bunker, she confidently says ‘I got this’ and proceeded to chip out to about 10 feet.

Then, on the green, Woodland asks: “You got it?”

Without hesitation, Bockerstette replies: “Yes, I got this.”

And then, of course, she drains the putt.

Par from the bunker, and Woodland’s excitement was genuine and real. He simply cannot contain himself, laughing and exclaiming “That is so awesome!”

Bockerstette has golf balls stamped with ‘I got this’ in pink letters. You could call it her catch phrase.

Fast-forward four and a half months and it’s now Bockerstette telling Woodland: “You got this.”

On Saturday, before his third round, she tweeted the message to Woodland.

When everyone went to bed on Saturday night, Woodland was the third-round leader at the U.S. Open. He is up one shot on Justin Rose. He’s never been in this position before, holding the solo lead heading into the final round of a major championship.

Outside of his family, you probably won’t find anyone rooting harder for Woodland on Sunday than Amy Bockerstette.

Full disclosure: Golfweek is honoring Amy’s dad Joe as Golfweek’s 2019 Father of the Year. It’s a fitting award, no doubt.

And now, Woodland is in position to win the U.S. Open. On Father’s Day.

It’s all just a coincidence.

Right?