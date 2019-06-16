Viktor Hovland sets scoring record for an amateur at U.S. Open

Viktor Hovland’s golf season just continues to get better.

On Sunday, Hovland birdied the 18th hole to finish with a final round 67, giving him a four-day total of 280 (-4) and setting the 72-hole scoring record for an amateur in U.S. Open history.

Hovland broke the mark held by Jack Nicklaus.

“I didn’t know that,” Hovland said on Fox after his round. “That’s pretty sweet.”

Hovland opened his week with a 69 on Thursday, then posted 73-71 before his Sunday 67.

“You just take a look around and you see the views and I’ve been fortunate enough to perform well here in the past,” he said.

Hovland also finished the event as low amateur, making him the first golfer since Matt Kuchar in 1998 to be low amateur in the Masters and the U.S. Open in the same year.

Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff, the killer 1-2 combo from Oklahoma State, are set to make their pro debuts together next week at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

There’s been some chatter about the money Hovland is missing out on this week by not being a pro already.

He is currently T-14 and a top-20 finish is indeed pretty good money. But had he turned pro before the U.S. Open, it’d been a whole different deal qualifying for the U.S. Open. He was already in the field by virtue of winning the 2018 U.S. Amateur, which was also held at Pebble Beach.

But nonetheless, the 21-year-old Norwegian will turn professional now and make four consecutive starts on the PGA Tour.