How much each golfer earned in the 119th U.S. Open

By June 16, 2019 10:35 pm

Here are the prize money payouts for each finish spot in the 119th U.S. Open, won by Gary Woodland at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Woodland won with a 13-under 271 and beat Brooks Koepka by 3 shots.

Woodland earned $2.25 million for his first major victory. Koepka was denied his three-peat, but still picked up $1.35 million.

A total $12.5 million was split among the golfers who made the 36-hole cut. It was the largest purse among the four majors and tied for the most money offered on the PGA Tour with The Players Championship.

Here is the prize-money-breakdown-by-finish at the U.S. Open. This list will be updated once the official final individual player payouts are released by the USGA.
Four players, including Justin Rose, tied for third place at 7-under par.
  1. $2,250,000
  2. $1,350,000
  3. $830,466
  4. $582,175
  5. $484,896
  6. $429,951
  7. $387,617
  8. $347,157
  9. $314,190
  10. $288,590
  11. $263,365
  12. $243,509
  13. $226,901
  14. $209,418
  15. $194,433
  16. $181,945
  17. $171,955
  18. $161,965
  19. $151,975
  20. $141,984
  21. $133,368
  22. $124,751
  23. $116,385
  24. $108,642
  25. $101,899
  26. $96,155
  27. $91,784
  28. $87,913
  29. $84,167
  30. $80,420
  31. $76,674
  32. $72,928
  33. $69,181
  34. $65,810
  35. $63,062
  36. $60,315
  37. $57,693
  38. $55,195
  39. $52,698
  40. $50,200
  41. $47,702
  42. $45,205
  43. $42,707
  44. $40,210
  45. $37,712
  46. $35,465
  47. $33,217
  48. $31,094
  49. $29,845
  50. $28,596
  51. $27,847
  52. $27,223
  53. $26,723
  54. $26,473
  55. $26,224
  56. $25,974
  57. $25,724
  58. $25,474
  59. $25,225
  60. $24,975
  61. $24,725
  62. $24,475
  63. $24,226
  64. $23,226
  65. $23,726
  66. $23,476
  67. $23,227
  68. $22,977
  69. $22,727
  70. $22,477
  71. $22,228
  72. $21,978
  73. $21,728
  74. $21,478
  75. $21,229

