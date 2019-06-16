How much each golfer earned in the 119th U.S. Open

Here are the prize money payouts for each finish spot in the 119th U.S. Open, won by Gary Woodland at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Woodland won with a 13-under 271 and beat Brooks Koepka by 3 shots.

Woodland earned $2.25 million for his first major victory. Koepka was denied his three-peat, but still picked up $1.35 million.

A total $12.5 million was split among the golfers who made the 36-hole cut. It was the largest purse among the four majors and tied for the most money offered on the PGA Tour with The Players Championship.

Here is the prize-money-breakdown-by-finish at the U.S. Open. This list will be updated once the official final individual player payouts are released by the USGA. Four players, including Justin Rose, tied for third place at 7-under par.