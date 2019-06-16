Michelle Wie set to return at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

It appears Michelle Wie will make her return to competition this week at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Wie posted a photo on Instagram of the Father’s Day meal she shared with dad, B.J., at Ramen Kazama in Minneapolis. The KPMG event is being held June 20-23 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.

Wie has been away from competition since she withdrew from the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open at Wilshire Country Club in late April. She began the 2019 season in late February in Thailand, where she took a share of 23rd. It’s the only time she has played four rounds this year due to lingering pain in her right hand.

Wie missed the U.S. Women’s Open in Charleston, S.C., earlier this month. She is scheduled to tee off the 10th hole at Hazeltine at 9:19 a.m. alongside Lydia Ko and Minjee Lee.