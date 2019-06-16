My Bag: Justin Rose's golf equipment at the 2019 U.S. Open

The gear Justin Rose is using at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach:
DRIVER: Honma Tour World TW747 460 (9.5 degrees), with TPT 14 MKP-LT-SW shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 80 TX shaft
IRONS: Honma Tour World TW-X proto (3), Tour World Rose Proto (4-9), with KBS C-Taper 125 shafts
WEDGES: Honma Rose proto (47, 52 degrees), with KBS C-Taper 125 shafts; Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (56, 60 degrees), with KBS High Rev 2.0 135 shaft
PUTTER: Axis 1 Rose
BALL: TaylorMade TP5
GRIPS: Lamkin REL ACE
Comments