See you in four years: Pebble Beach to host U.S. Women's Open in 2023

Those who can’t get enough of Pebble Beach won’t have to wait long to see another major contested there. The iconic course will host the U.S. Women’s Open for the first time in 2023.

The USGA made the announcement in October 2017. The tournament will be played June 1-4, 2023. Mina Harigae, a Monterey, Calif., native, spoke for many players when she let out a yell at the news. It was a breakthrough moment in the women’s game, much like when the 2007 Women’s British Open was contested over the Old Course in St. Andrews.

Paula Creamer first met Arnold Palmer on her way to the 17th tee at Pebble Beach Golf Links. She was playing in a practice round for the 2004 First Tee Open, where Ben Crenshaw, Jerry Pate, and Bruce Lietzke gave her advice on how to play the American gem. She couldn’t imagine then that nearly 20 years would pass before she’d get the opportunity to compete there again in a major championship.

Creamer grew up in the Bay Area and said back then that she has every intention of teeing it up in 2023, calling it long overdue. Jessica Korda called Pebble Beach one of her bucket-list courses.

“It elevates the event even further for to be able to play these courses that the guys have plays for so many U.S. Opens,” said Austin Ernst at the time of the announcement.

Lorena Ochoa won the first Women’s British held over the Old Course and Stacy Lewis won the second in 2013. Who will be the first female major winner at Pebble, joining the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Tiger Woods?

It could be someone we don’t yet know.

The 2023 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2027 U.S. Open, also at Pebble Beach, will mark the course’s 14th and 15th times hosting a USGA championship.

The 100-year-old course has now hosted six U.S. Opens, four U.S. Amateurs, two U.S. Women’s Amateurs and one PGA Championship. The 2023 and 2027 USGA championships makes Pebble Beach fourth all-time among host sites.

Future sites for the U.S. Women’s Open