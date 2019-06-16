Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' final round of the U.S. Open shot-by-shot

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Tiger Woods is out of contention but looking to finish things on a high note Sunday in the final round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

We’ll be tracking every shot from Woods’ final round of the 2019 U.S. Open. Follow along for live shot-by-shot updates and analysis.

Hole 1: Par 4, 386 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:57 a.m.): Misses the first fairway for the second day in a row but the lie is much better today, sitting up in the first cut. Shouldn’t have much trouble getting it to the green from there.

APPROACH SHOT (12:01 p.m.): Nine-iron comes up a yard or too short, doesn’t get a good bounce and stays off the green in front. Sums up the entire week right there, just a little bit off.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:04 p.m.): Again, not his best. Didn’t have much on the chip shot and it’s well short of the hole. Needs to make a putt here to avoid opening with bogey for the second day in a row.

ON THE GREEN (12:06 p.m.): Nope. Misses the par putt and that’s not the start he was hoping for. Obviously.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 1 (1 over overall)

Pre-round

Woods is even for the week after an even-par 71 in Round 3, during which he struggled with his irons at times and couldn’t get much going on the greens. It’s been that kind of week, Woods playing well for stretches but failing to capitalize on the scorecard.

He’s 11 shots behind leader Gary Woodland entering Sunday’s 2:56 p.m. tee time alongside Marc Leishman, with whom Woods has played a lot of golf since his comeback. This will be their 10th competitive round together since the 2018 Masters and it’s been a productive one for Leishman – his average score is 68.45 when paired with Woods. He’s only failed to break par one time, carding a 2-over 73 last fall at the Northern Trust. Woods shot a 5-under 66 his last time out with Leishman in Round 2 of the Dell Technologies Championship.