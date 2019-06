U.S. Open: All-time list of champions, sites, winning scores

Gary Woodland won the 119th U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links Sunday.

Woodland, 35, shot at 271 overall and finished at 13-under par, finishing one shot better than Tiger Woods did in his epic 2000 U.S. Open run at Pebble Beach.

Here is the complete list of all the U.S. Open champions going back to 1895.

All-Time U.S. Open Champions, Scores