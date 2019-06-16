U.S. Open Final Round Live Blog: Latest news, scores from Pebble Beach

Gary Woodland holds a 1-shot lead over Justin entering the final round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links Sunday.

Woodland shot an impressive 69 beneath Saturday cloudy skies as he and Rose beat up each other and just about the rest of the field.

Woodland (-11) and Rose (-10) will be the final pairing again Sunday.

But they’re not alone among those who could win the championship. Brooks Koepka stands tantalizingly close to a U.S. Open three-peat. He is tied with Chez Reavie and Louis Oosthuizen for third place at 7-under.

U.S. OPEN: Tiger Tracker | Tee times | Scores

Final Round Recap

All times are Eastern.

Play begins at 10:21 a.m. Eastern

Twitter Feed

Weather

TBA Sunday

Hole locations

TBA Sunday

U.S. Open: Final Round TV/Streaming

All times listed are ET. Check your local TV provider for more.

Morning Drive, 7-10 a.m., Golf Channel

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Golf Channel

Final round, 2-10 p.m., Fox

Featured Groups 1 and 2 and Featured Holes, 2 – 9 p.m., usopen.com and the U.S. Open app

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open, 10 p.m.-midnight, Golf Channel