My Bag: Brooks Koepka, U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka is making a run at his third-straight U.S. Open championship Sunday at Pebble Beach.

Here is a look at what’s inside his bag.

Brooks Koepka: The Clubs

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL 2017 (16.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), with Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft; Mizuno JPX 919 Tour (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Raw (52, 56 degrees), SM4 (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord Midsize

Brooks Koepka: The Numbers

Koepka takes advantage of a powerfully effective driving game. He averaged 308.7 yards per tee shot this season through the PGA Championship, which ranked 14th on the PGA Tour. After slightly slipping earlier this season, Koepka rebounded in strokes gained off the tee to an average of 0.584 through the PGA Championship, which ranked 17th.

According to Ricky Elliott, Koepka’s caddie, these are the stock distances of all his full-swing clubs in yards:

Brooks Koepka: Club-by-Club Distance

Driver 310 Yards 3-wood 275 Yards 3-iron 250 Yards 4-iron 230 Yards 5-iron 218 Yards 6-iron 205 Yards 7-iron 194 Yards 8-iron 178 Yards 9-iron 166 Yards Pitching Wedge 148 Yards Gap Wedge 117 Yards Sand Wedge 100 Yards Lob Wedge 90 Yards

Brooks Koepka: Sticking with his 3-iron

In the early part of the season, Koepka tested a Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro 3-iron to replace the Nike Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron he has used as a driving iron for years. However, at the PGA Championship in May, which Koepka won, Elliott said Koepka still loves the old Nike club that was released in 2015. He added that of all Koepka’s clubs, the Nike 3-iron would be the last to change.

Brooks Koepka: New irons for ’19

Koepka won back-to-back U.S. Opens and the 2018 PGA Championship using Mizuno JPX-900 Tour irons but changed to the updated JPX-919 Tour in January. Like his old irons, the JPX-919 Tour irons are forged from 1025E mild carbon steel for a soft feel. After his PGA victory, Koepka ranked 12th in strokes gained approach the green (0.791) and ninth in greens in regulation (71.35 percent).

Brooks Koepka: A special putter

Officially a T10 Select Newport 2, Koepka’s customized putter is 35 inches long and has a 70-degree lie angle with 3.5 degrees of loft. It has a tellurium copper insert to give it a soft feel, and the insert is held in position by screws in the back of the head that are camouflaged within Cameron’s signature red dots. It has a single white alignment line.

Brooks Koepka: Why the old wedge?

Koepka’s gap wedge and sand wedge are both Titleist Vokey Design SM7, the current model, but his 60-degree lob wedge is an SM4, which first became available in 2011. Aaron Dill, the PGA Tour rep for Vokey wedges, said Koepka started using the SM4 when he was on the European Tour and has remained loyal to it, swapping it for a new club of the same model when the grooves grow dull.

Brooks Koepka: Ball

Koepka plays the 2017 version of the Titleist Pro V1x, a four-piece, urethane-covered ball with a compression of about 100. It has a firm feel and flies higher than its sibling, the Pro V1. Gwk

(Note: This story appeared in the June 2019 issue of Golfweek.)