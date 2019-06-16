Web.com Tour: Xinjun Zhang edges Dylan Wu in a playoff

Xinjun Zhang won the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS in a playoff against Dylan Wu on Sunday with a birdie on the third extra hole.

The victory moved Zhang to the top of the Web.com Tour’s regular-season points list, called The 25, passing Robby Shelton. He already had locked up his PGA Tour card for next season.

Zhang beat Wu after both finished at 15-under 269 for 72 holes at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield, Ill.

Zhang shot 63 Saturday and followed with a bogey-free round of 66 on Sunday. The 32-year-old claimed his second Web.com Tour victory this season after winning the Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch in late April. He opened with a 63 that week in San Antonio and finished 26 under par for a five-shot victory.

Wu, a Web.com rookie who played at Northwestern, forced the playoff with a closing 8-under 63 that included five birdies in his last eight holes.

Entering Sunday’s final round at Panther Creek, Zhang was tied for the lead with Shelton and Steven Alker. Zhang won $99,000 for the victory and 500 points in the Web.com points system.