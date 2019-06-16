What Tiger Woods said after shooting 69 in the final round of the U.S. Open

Tiger Woods sought to capture some the magic he spun at the 2000 U.S. Open this weekend at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

He instead combated Father Time and some golf-cold weather conditions for 60+ holes before rallying for a closing 69 Sunday and a 2-under for the Open.

Woods appeared disinterested in his game early Sunday before getting his short game going on the back nine as he birdied five of his final six holes.

That strong close will spin the Woods storyline in a more positive light over the next five weeks before the British Open. It’s not known what – if any – events Woods will play between now and the first round at Royal Portrush on July 18.

Here is what some of what Woods had to say after his round of 69 Sunday.

On what led to his late comeback

“I wish I would have known because I would have turned it around a little earlier than that. Again, got off to another crappy start and was able to fight it off. Turned back around and got it to under par for the week which is — normally it’s a good thing, but this week the guys are definitely taking to it.”

On his mindset heading to No. 7

“It was just a matter of can I somehow get it back to even par for the day and the total. And that was our goal. Happened to get a couple more out of it which is great. But it was — got off to a bad start, and let’s see if we can get it to even par. And it was a nice finish to get 2-under par.”

On if we’ll see him play again before the British Open

“Depends, if you’ve got a camera phone, so — no, I think I’m going to take a little bit of time off and enjoy some family time . . . I’ll play at home.”

On his positive takeaway from the late comeback

“Just keep fighting. Just because I got off to a bad start doesn’t mean it’s over. Keep grinding, keep playing. And I was able to turn my round around today as well as yesterday. So rounds that could have easily slipped away and kind of gone the other way pretty easily I was able it to turnaround.”

On his feelings about playing Royal Portrush and Northern Ireland?

“I’ve never been up to Portrush, and I’m looking forward to getting up there and taking a look at the golf course and trying to figure out. I was telling Tim over here that I hope that my practice rounds are such that we get different winds, especially on a golf course that I’ve never played, and to get a different feel how it could play for the week. And definitely have to do my homework once I get there.”

On the Fathers Day message he sent about his dad and his kids

“There’s not a day that I don’t think about my dad. On a day like today, when I won this championship, my dad wasn’t able to travel. His cancer was spreading, and he wasn’t able to make it up here. Even though I had a big lead playing Sunday, he couldn’t fly. Going home that night was awfully special to share with him.”