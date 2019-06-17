2019 British Open: Betting odds for Royal Portrush

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
By June 17, 2019 3:41 pm

The British Open begins a month from Tuesday at Royal Portrush.

Now the final major of the year on the calendar, the Open returns to Northern Ireland for the first time in 58 years.

That makes Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell emotional favorites. A Northern Ireland native, McIlroy is a 10-1 second choice. McDowell is a 50-1 shot to win at his home course.

In the most-recent betting odds posted by the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com, Brooks Koepka is set as the betting favorite at 6-1. Koepka has won three of the past five majors and missed finished second in the two others. He finished second to Gary Woodland by 3 shots on Sunday.

Woodland is also 50-1 to win his second consecutive major. Tiger Woods joins Dustin Johnson at 12-1.

2019 British Open Betting Odds

BETTING ODDS TO WIN
Brooks Koepka 6/1
Rory McIlroy 10/1
Dustin Johnson 12/1
Tiger Woods 12/1
Justin Rose 16/1
Jordan Spieth 20/1
Francesco Molinari 20/1
Rickie Fowler 20/1
Jon Rahm 20/1
Xander Schauffele 25/1
Patrick Cantlay 25/1
Tommy Fleetwood 25/1
Justin Thomas 30/1
Jason Day 30/1
Adam Scott 30/1
Louis Oosthuizen 40/1
Hideki Matsuyama 40/1
Sergio Garcia 40/1
Henrik Stenson 40/1
Matt Kuchar 40/1
Bryson DeChambeau 40/1
Paul Casey 50/1
Tony Finau 50/1
Graeme McDowell 50/1
Phil Mickelson 50/1
Gary Woodland 50/1
Marc Leishman 60/1
Matt Wallace 60/1
Shane Lowry 60/1
Ian Poulter 80/1
Tyrrell Hatton 80/1
Patrick Reed 80/1
Zach Johnson 80/1
Webb Simpson 100/1
Kevin Kisner 100/1
Bubba Watson 100/1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 100/1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 100/1
Branden Grace 100/1
Brandt Snedeker 125/1
Haotong Li 125/1
Thomas Pieters 125/1
Eddie Pepperell 125/1
Lee Westwood 125/1
Alex Noren 125/1
Martin Kaymer 125/1
Lucas Bjerregaard 150/1
Thorbjorn Olesen 150/1
Keegan Bradley 150/1
Jim Furyk 150/1
Cameron Smith 150/1
Si Woo Kim 150/1
Russell Knox 150/1
Aaron Wise 150/1
Danny Willett 150/1
Byeong Hun An 200/1
Billy Horschel 200/1
Sungjae Im 200/1
Kevin Na 200/1
Charley Hoffman 200/1
Emiliano Grillo 200/1
Ryan Moore 200/1
Cameron Champ 200/1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 200/1
Padraig Harrington 200/1
Sung Kang 200/1
Luke List 200/1
Daniel Berger 200/1
Bernd Wiesberger 200/1
Paul Dunne 200/1
Justin Harding 250/1
Keith Mitchell 250/1
Jimmy Walker 250/1
Ryan Fox 250/1
Adam Hadwin 250/1
C.T. Pan 250/1
Kyle Stanley 250/1
J.B. Holmes 250/1
Jorge Campillo 250/1
Andy Sullivan 250/1
Abraham Ancer 300/1
Andrew Putnam 300/1
Kevin Chappell 300/1
Jazz Janewattananond 300/1
Romain Langasque 300/1
Shubhankar Sharma 300/1
Joost Luiten 300/1
Adrian Otaegui 300/1
Chris Wood 300/1
Ernie Els 300/1
Alexander Bjork 500/1
Alexander Levy 500/1
Shugo Imahira 500/1
Stewart Cink 500/1
Miguel Angel Jimenez 500/1
Brandon Stone 500/1
Zander Lombard 500/1
Oliver Wilson 500/1
Patton Kizzire 500/1
Dimitrios Papadatos 500/1
Yuta Ikeda 500/1
Shaun Norris 1000/1
Sang-Hyun Park 1000/1
Takumi Kanaya 1000/1
Jake McLeod 1000/1
Prom Meesawat 1000/1
Yoshinori Fujimoto 1000/1
Yuki Inamori 1000/1
Yosuke Asaji 1000/1
Isidro Benitez 1000/1
Paul Lawrie 1000/1
Tom Lehman 1000/1
Doyeob Mun 1000/1
Chan Kim 1000/1
Gunn Charoenkul 1000/1
Darren Clarke 1000/1
Mark Calcavecchia 2000/1
John Daly 2000/1
Todd Hamilton 2000/1
David Duval 2000/1

