2019 British Open: Betting odds for Royal Portrush

The British Open begins a month from Tuesday at Royal Portrush.

Now the final major of the year on the calendar, the Open returns to Northern Ireland for the first time in 58 years.

That makes Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell emotional favorites. A Northern Ireland native, McIlroy is a 10-1 second choice. McDowell is a 50-1 shot to win at his home course.

In the most-recent betting odds posted by the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com, Brooks Koepka is set as the betting favorite at 6-1. Koepka has won three of the past five majors and missed finished second in the two others. He finished second to Gary Woodland by 3 shots on Sunday.

Woodland is also 50-1 to win his second consecutive major. Tiger Woods joins Dustin Johnson at 12-1.

2019 British Open Betting Odds