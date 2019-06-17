2019 British Open: Betting odds for Royal Portrush

The British Open begins a month from Tuesday at Royal Portrush.
Now the final major of the year on the calendar, the Open returns to Northern Ireland for the first time in 58 years.
That makes Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell emotional favorites. A Northern Ireland native, McIlroy is a 10-1 second choice. McDowell is a 50-1 shot to win at his home course.
In the most-recent betting odds posted by the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com, Brooks Koepka is set as the betting favorite at 6-1. Koepka has won three of the past five majors and missed finished second in the two others. He finished second to Gary Woodland by 3 shots on Sunday.
Woodland is also 50-1 to win his second consecutive major. Tiger Woods joins Dustin Johnson at 12-1.
2019 British Open Betting Odds
|
BETTING ODDS TO WIN
|Brooks Koepka
|6/1
|Rory McIlroy
|10/1
|Dustin Johnson
|12/1
|Tiger Woods
|12/1
|Justin Rose
|16/1
|Jordan Spieth
|20/1
|Francesco Molinari
|20/1
|Rickie Fowler
|20/1
|Jon Rahm
|20/1
|Xander Schauffele
|25/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|25/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|25/1
|Justin Thomas
|30/1
|Jason Day
|30/1
|Adam Scott
|30/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|40/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|40/1
|Sergio Garcia
|40/1
|Henrik Stenson
|40/1
|Matt Kuchar
|40/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|40/1
|Paul Casey
|50/1
|Tony Finau
|50/1
|Graeme McDowell
|50/1
|Phil Mickelson
|50/1
|Gary Woodland
|50/1
|Marc Leishman
|60/1
|Matt Wallace
|60/1
|Shane Lowry
|60/1
|Ian Poulter
|80/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|80/1
|Patrick Reed
|80/1
|Zach Johnson
|80/1
|Webb Simpson
|100/1
|Kevin Kisner
|100/1
|Bubba Watson
|100/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|100/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|100/1
|Branden Grace
|100/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|125/1
|Haotong Li
|125/1
|Thomas Pieters
|125/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|125/1
|Lee Westwood
|125/1
|Alex Noren
|125/1
|Martin Kaymer
|125/1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|150/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|150/1
|Keegan Bradley
|150/1
|Jim Furyk
|150/1
|Cameron Smith
|150/1
|Si Woo Kim
|150/1
|Russell Knox
|150/1
|Aaron Wise
|150/1
|Danny Willett
|150/1
|Byeong Hun An
|200/1
|Billy Horschel
|200/1
|Sungjae Im
|200/1
|Kevin Na
|200/1
|Charley Hoffman
|200/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|200/1
|Ryan Moore
|200/1
|Cameron Champ
|200/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|200/1
|Padraig Harrington
|200/1
|Sung Kang
|200/1
|Luke List
|200/1
|Daniel Berger
|200/1
|Bernd Wiesberger
|200/1
|Paul Dunne
|200/1
|Justin Harding
|250/1
|Keith Mitchell
|250/1
|Jimmy Walker
|250/1
|Ryan Fox
|250/1
|Adam Hadwin
|250/1
|C.T. Pan
|250/1
|Kyle Stanley
|250/1
|J.B. Holmes
|250/1
|Jorge Campillo
|250/1
|Andy Sullivan
|250/1
|Abraham Ancer
|300/1
|Andrew Putnam
|300/1
|Kevin Chappell
|300/1
|Jazz Janewattananond
|300/1
|Romain Langasque
|300/1
|Shubhankar Sharma
|300/1
|Joost Luiten
|300/1
|Adrian Otaegui
|300/1
|Chris Wood
|300/1
|Ernie Els
|300/1
|Alexander Bjork
|500/1
|Alexander Levy
|500/1
|Shugo Imahira
|500/1
|Stewart Cink
|500/1
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|500/1
|Brandon Stone
|500/1
|Zander Lombard
|500/1
|Oliver Wilson
|500/1
|Patton Kizzire
|500/1
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|500/1
|Yuta Ikeda
|500/1
|Shaun Norris
|1000/1
|Sang-Hyun Park
|1000/1
|Takumi Kanaya
|1000/1
|Jake McLeod
|1000/1
|Prom Meesawat
|1000/1
|Yoshinori Fujimoto
|1000/1
|Yuki Inamori
|1000/1
|Yosuke Asaji
|1000/1
|Isidro Benitez
|1000/1
|Paul Lawrie
|1000/1
|Tom Lehman
|1000/1
|Doyeob Mun
|1000/1
|Chan Kim
|1000/1
|Gunn Charoenkul
|1000/1
|Darren Clarke
|1000/1
|Mark Calcavecchia
|2000/1
|John Daly
|2000/1
|Todd Hamilton
|2000/1
|David Duval
|2000/1
Comments