2 up, 2 down as Xander Schauffele inches closer to stardom

Golfweek takes a look at who’s up and who’s down each week on the three major golf tours.

PGA Tour

2 up

Xander Schauffele

Dude just keeps knocking on the door. A T-3 finish at Pebble Beach makes it four major finishes of T-6 or better in his last six appearances, including a runner-up at the Masters and 2018 British Open. It’s a matter of time before this 25-year-old finishes the deal. The only questions are when and where, as Schauffele continues to inch closer to major stardom.

Chez Reavie

You might not have known he was playing alongside Brooks Koepka in the penultimate group Sunday considering his lack of air time. But he quietly marched to a T-3 finish for his first ever top-10 at a major, 17 years after his debut appearance at the 2002 Masters. This was his 18th major start since then and Reavie admirably took advantage of a venue that doesn’t severely punish his relative lack of distance. Good for Chez.

2 Down

Bubba Watson

Never in it and missed the cut by six strokes at what’s been his worst major by far – that’s now three straight missed cuts in the U.S. Open and eight overall in 13 career appearances. Thick rough is not a welcome playing ground for Bubba golf, and it’s unlikely we’ll ever see the 40-year-old contend for a National Championship.

Jordan Spieth

He’s done an admirable job silencing the doubters of late, but the sneaky-popular Pebble pick shot 73-76 over the weekend for a T-65 finish. He also caught some heat when Fox microphones picked up a snarky lashing of caddie Michael Greller and blame for a poor bunker shot placed on a rake that may or may not have made an impact. It’s been a good month for Spieth, but this was not his best week.

LPGA

2 up

Brooke Henderson

Now the winningest player in Canadian history with nine LPGA titles, Henderson jumped from No. 57 to 48th in career earnings with $5,765,641. This marks the fourth consecutive season that she has won multiple titles.

Morgan Pressel

Enjoying a surge of late. Posted a second top 10 of the year at the Meijer on the strength of a third-round 65. Finished T-11 last week at ShopRite. Ranks ninth in putting on tour.

2 Down

Pernilla Lindberg

There haven’t been a lot of fireworks for the Swede since that breakthrough victory at the 2018 ANA Inspiration. In fact, Lindberg hasn’t posted a top 10 since the 2018 LA Open last April. She made one clutch putt after another that night/day in the desert. Ranks 86th in putting this season. Missed cut at the Meijer.

Sung Hyun Park

The 2018 KPMG Women’s PGA champ isn’t exactly lighting it up going into her title defense at Hazeltine. Hasn’t contended since late March at the Kia Classic. Ranks sixth on the tour in scoring average at 70.03.

European Tour

2 up

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Excellent U.S. Open (T-12) for the Englishman to get back on track after iffy period since T-2 in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. No surprise the normally steady tee to green player hit 71% of fairways at Pebble Beach, including 79% in a final round 68 when he hit 11 of 14. He also gained +3.77 strokes in approach shots during the week. Good performance he can hopefully build on.

Viktor Hovland

Signed off his amateur career by taking low amateur honors in U.S. Open (T-12), setting record for lowest 72-hole aggregate for an amateur. His 280 (-4) bettered by two shots the mark Jack Nicklaus set in 1960. Rich Beem, the 2002 PGA Champion, suggested on Sky Sports that Hovland would make next year’s European Ryder Cup team. That’s a big ask, but don’t think the Norwegian isn’t up to the challenge. One thing’s sure: European captain Padraig Harrington will be watching him with interest.

2 down

Alex Noren

The Swede is currently on a bit of a slide which continued with a MC in the U.S. Open. Amazingly, he’s still looking for his first top 10 of the season. In fact, he’s still looking for his first top 25 in a stroke play event. He’s ranked 114th in fairways hit on the PGA Tour and 158th in greens in regulation. That tells its own story.

Lucas Bjerregaard

The Dane lost three balls and a driver on Pebble Beach’s iconic 18th hole in the second round of the U.S. Open en route to an 11 on the par 5. The driver was a voluntary contribution into the Pacific Ocean due to extreme frustration. Bjerregaard’s U.S. experience isn’t going entirely to plan after his 4th in the WGC–Match Play. He’s missed five of his last seven cuts, although he did finish T-21 in the Masters and T-16 in the PGA Championship.