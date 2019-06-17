Amy Olson throws first pitch right over the plate at Twins game

Amy Olson was a little nervous about throwing first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game Sunday night, but she didn’t need to be.

The professional golfer nailed it.

Olson, 26, tweeted before the game that her main goal before the Twins played the Kansas City Royals Sunday night at Target Field was to avoid an embarrassing pitch that would end up on ESPN’s “Not Top 10” segment. She succeeded.

Olson threw the ball a little high, but right over the plate to Twins’ mascot T.C. Bear, earning a cheer from the crowd and a high-five from the mascot.

The Twins went on to lose Sunday’s game, 8-6.

Olson, a former North Dakota State University golfer has competed in two tournaments this year. She was T-13 at the Pure Silk Championship presented by Visit Williamsburg and missed the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open.

This week she’ll play in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine.