Chesson Hadley celebrates top-10 finish at U.S. Open with 'A Star is Born' karaoke

Tell us something, boy— how well did Chesson Hadley play at the U.S. Open?

Well enough to celebrate with some carpool karaoke apparently.

Hadley finished the U.S. Open and T-9 and, to celebrate, the 33-year-old channeled his inner Bradley Cooper.

Hadley, who was cut in six of his last eight events, finished the U.S. Open 5-under 279 to tie with Henrik Stenson and Rory McIlroy, eight strokes behind winner Gary Woodland.

In a video Hadley posted on Twitter after Sunday’s final round in which he shot a 71, the former Georgia Tech golfer sang the award-winning song “Shallow” from Cooper’s film “A Star is Born” and we have to admit, he wasn’t too bad.

“I can sing as good as this guy (Cooper). Come on,” Hadley said between lines of the song.

In the 21 events he’s played this season, Hadley placed in the top 10 three times. His best finish came in October when he tied for second place at the SIMB Classic. Hadley also finished T-7 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in November.