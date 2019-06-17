Travelers Championship: Fantasy golf power rankings

The U.S. Open is over and done with following Gary Woodland’s impressive debut major win, but there are no off weeks for fantasy golf this time of year.

And the Travelers Championship, which has recruited harder and more successfully than just about every other tournament in the rotation, has once again drawn a solid field.

That’s especially true for the week after a major, with stars like Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and others heading straight to Cromwell, Connecticut for a shot at TPC River Highlands.

We’ll see who can recover from the draining major preparation and get back at it this week without missing a beat.

Here are my top 20 fantasy plays for the 2019 Travelers Championship.

20. Viktor Hovland

Worth a look entering his pro debut, but he’s not exactly a sleeper after that T-12 U.S. Open finish with low amateur honors.

19. Lucas Glover

Doesn’t have a good history here with seven missed cuts in 10 starts, but he’s rarely looked this good to start the season. Worth a gamble at a good price.

18. Emiliano Grillo

Just keeps chugging along with three top-25 finishes in his last four starts. Opened with 68 before falling back at Pebble, but he’s been consistently good this season and finished T-19 last year at Travelers.

17. Chez Reavie

Coming off his first ever top-10 finish at a major at Pebble and was also T-14 at the PGA Championship. He can hang.

16. Daniel Berger

Making a lot of cuts while failing to contend recently, though this might be the week – He was runner up here in 2017 and finished T-5 in 2016.

15. Louis Oosthuizen

Couldn’t keep it together for a Sunday U.S. Open charge, but he’s in good form and finished T-17 his last time out at TPC River Highlands.

14. Francesco Molinari

Put together a sleepy T-16 U.S. Open showing with four solid rounds as the Italian Stallion looks to return to his winning ways.

13. Patrick Reed

Cobbled together a T-32 at Pebble Beach and still doesn’t seem like he has everything together, but he’s been good at the Travelers with a T-5 and T-11 in two of his last three starts.

12. Brandt Snedeker

Three top-15 finishes in his last four Travelers starts and looking to rebound from a disappointing missed cut at Pebble Beach, where he was a popular dark horse pick.

11. Marc Leishman

Big Leish seems to have it going again with a solid U.S. Open week and T-5 at the Memorial. Also won his first Tour event here back in 2012.

10. Tony Finau

Coming off his first missed cut at a major since 2016, but he’s never finished worse than T-25 in three career starts at TPC River Highlands.

9. Bryson DeChambeau

Bounced back nicely the past two weeks after missing three consecutive starts, and he earned a T-9 his last time at the Travelers.

8. Tommy Fleetwood

Hasn’t played here before but the Englishman’s game translates well on most courses. Really disappointing he hasn’t contended at a major this year, but he’s still tearing up the regular Tour stops.

7. Justin Thomas

Stuck around to congratulate Gary Woodland after a surprising missed cut at Pebble Beach. Didn’t seem like the game was too far off.

6. Jason Day

Another non-factor at Pebble, Day has played well here and should benefit from a veteran like Steve Williams on the bag.

5. Bubba Watson

Goes from a missed cut at the U.S. Open to his favorite track in America and looking for a fourth Travelers title after wins in 2018, 2015 and 2010.

4. Jordan Spieth

Past champion couldn’t make a charge at Pebble Beach, but the game is clearly in a much better place than it was just last month.

3. Paul Casey

He’s made four Travelers starts and clearly loves this place, with a pair of runner-ups, a T-5 and a T-17. Good enough for us.

2. Patrick Cantlay

Turned it around on the weekend after making the U.S. Open cut on the number and still flying high from the Memorial victory. Also finished T-15 here last year.

1. Brooks Koepka

Didn’t seem too bummed after the three-peat bid fell just short and gets right back at it this week. Maybe he can channel some leftover major preparation vibes.