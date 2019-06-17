U.S. Open hot spot: Parking lot next to 18th tee at Cypress Point Club

The Forecaddie didn’t make the waiting list for a room at The Lodge, which was taken by VIP’s, some big name players and select members of the Fox crew.

Actually, the Man Out Front never even set food in the historic hotel during U.S. Open week, which was off limits except to paying guests and those who bought a premium ticket package.

Judging by mentions and sightings, nearby Spanish Bay was overtaken by agents, family and friends of players and corporate big-wigs.

But the coolest place to stay may have been a parking lot next to the 18th tee at Cypress Point Club. The Sunset Point Overlook, familiar to 17-Mile Drive tourists, was blocked off and the place where several contestants set up their personalize tour buses near what may be the best ocean view in all of the 17-Mile Drive.

Granted, the sunsets were lacking during U.S. Open week due to a dense marine layer, but here’s guessing Jason Day, Jimmy Walker, Bubba Watson and Rickie Fowler managed to enjoy some quiet evenings.

Except for the sound of barking sea lions and crashing waves.