Amy Bockerstette gets special surprise from Gary Woodland on TODAY Show

By: Bill Speros | June 18, 2019 10:00 am

The relationship between Gary Woodland and Special Olympics golfer Amy Bockerstette was well-documented before Woodland won the U.S. Open on Sunday.

Bockerstette and Woodland became “linked in eternity” thanks to a viral video of Bockerstette shooting a par-3 on the infamous 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale before the Waste Management Phoenix Open in January.

“You got this!” became Amy’s mantra and, during the U.S. Open, a rallying cry of sorts for fans on social media pulling for Woodland at Pebble Beach.

Bockerstette’s dad, Joe, was also named Golfweek “Father of the Year.”

Tuesday Amy and Joe Bockerstette appeared on NBC’s TODAY Show to talk about their relationship and friendship with Woodland.

Then, they got a special surprise.

Amy Bockerstette told Savannah Guthrie she was fully confident that Woodland would win.

“Gary was amazing,” she said.

“Those two and half minutes have changed our lives,” Joe Bockerstette added.

Woodland, for his part, continued to laud Amy Bockerstette for her “contagious” spirit

“I thought a lot about you on Sunday but I think a lot about you every day. So thank you,” Woodland said.