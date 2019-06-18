Best golf equipment photos from the 2019 U.S. Open

shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: David Dusek |
June 18, 2019 12:12 pm
Golfweek’s David Dusek was on the range and in the practice area last week at Pebble Beach Golf Links during the 2019 U.S. Open. He took more than 380 photos. Here are some of the best.
Gary Woodland’s Wilson irons (David Dusek/Golfweek)
Gary Woodland won at Pebble Beach using this set of Wilson Staff Model Blade irons.
2019 U.S. Open, Anthony Wall, Callaway, Gary Woodland, Golf Equipment, Honma, Ping, TaylorMade, Titleist, Wilson, Equipment, PGA Tour
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Comments