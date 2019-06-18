KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Viewer's Guide

Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn., will play host to the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for the first time this week. The par-72 layout will play to 6,807 yards.

Defending champion Sung Hyun Park tees off from the first tee at 3:33 p.m. ET Thursday alongside Anna Nordqvist and Danielle Kang.

Michelle Wie makes her return after taking time off to deal with lingering pain in her right hand. Wie tees off from the 10th tee Thursday at 10:19 a.m. with Minjee Lee and Lydia Ko.

Brooke Henderson, who made history last weekend with her victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic, is out with Pernilla Lindberg and Charley Hill at 9:57 a.m.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Purse: $3.85 million

TV: (All Times Eastern)

Thursday

6-9 p.m.; Golf Channel

Friday

6-9 p.m.; Golf Channel

Saturday

3-6 p.m.; NBC

Sunday

3-6 p.m.; NBC

Last year: Sung Hyun Park beat So Yeon Ryu on the second hole of a playoff at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Ill., to win her second major championship. Japanese teen Nasa Hataoka dropped out of the playoff after making par on the par-4 18th.

Hazeltine’s history as a major venue: The PGA of America first held a PGA Championship at the course in 2002, when Rich Beem held off Tiger Woods to win by one shot. In 2009 the PGA Championship returned to Hazeltine with another unfortunate outcome for Woods, who lost to Y.E. Yang by three strokes. … Host of the 2016 Ryder Cup, Hazeltine will again have the honor of hosting the Ryder Cup in 2028. … The Minnesota club also hosted two U.S. Opens and two U.S. Women’s Opens.