Dreamboat: Top-ranked Jin Young Ko isn’t shy about her crush on fellow No. 1 Brooks Koepka

CHASKA, Minn. – It’s safe to say that World No. 1 Jin Young Ko has a crush on the other No. 1 – Brooks Koepka.

On a day when LPGA stars filed in and out of the press room at the KPMG Women’s PGA, Ko delivered the line of the day. When asked what it is that she likes about Koepka and how he inspires her play, Ko said: “I met him in my dream, and then we had really great time.”

The room erupted.

She continued:

“He always (has) like a poker face and then like stone.”

Ko, 23, put her arms out wide and said, “I like big guy.”

It was an absolutely priceless moment that certainly comes off better in video than it does in print. But Ko’s sense of humor came through loud and clear.

The 2019 ANA Inspiration winner is playing her second full season on the LPGA and conducted her pre-tournament press conference at Hazeltine in English. An interpreter sat on the front row and helped explain some of the questions in Korean, but Ko delivered all of her answers in English.

Every night she studies British English via YouTube lessons.

They’re paying off handsomely.