Stay Cool on the Course this Summer

Built for the next era of golfers, these shorts were made to flex with your body with any movement you make. We used a high-performance, mobile fabric, a stretch waistband, and a new streamlined fit to reduce drag on every swing and unlock total mobility on the course.
Showdown Shorts
Under Armour Men’s Showdown Golf Shorts | White | $65
Under Armour Men’s Showdown Golf Shorts | Boho Blue | $65
Product DNA
- Light, stretchy woven fabric delivers total comfort
- Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
- Stretch-engineered waistband for superior mobility & insane comfort
- Flat-front, 4-pocket design
- Inseam: 10″
- Rear pockets stitched closed to maintain shape in transit — rip or cut to remove
- No liner
- 58% Nylon/36% Polyester/6% Elastane
- Imported
It doesn’t get much more comfortable than this. It’s extra-stretchy fabric moves with you, not against you, so you never feel held back on the course.
Playoff Polos
Under Armour Men’s Playoff 2.0 Launch Stripe Golf Polo | Mango Orange/Papaya | $65
Under Armour Men’s Playoff 2.0 Launch Stripe Golf Polo | Coded Blue/Boho Blue | $65
Under Armour Men’s Playoff Laser Golf Polo | Thunder/Petrol Blue $65
Under Armour Men’s Playoff Laser Golf Polo | White | $65
Product DNA
- Loose: Fuller cut for complete comfort
- Soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric is extremely breathable & lightweight
- Quick-dry for all-day comfort
- 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction
- Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
- Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes
- UPF 30 protects your skin from the sun’s harmful rays
- Self-fabric collar
- Updated performance fit
- Heat seal logos
- 96% Polyester/4% Elastane
- Imported
Comments