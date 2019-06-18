Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Stay Cool on the Course this Summer

Provided by: Under Armour

Built for the next era of golfers, these shorts were made to flex with your body with any movement you make.  We used a high-performance, mobile fabric, a stretch waistband, and a new streamlined fit to reduce drag on every swing and unlock total mobility on the course.

Showdown Shorts

Under Armour Men’s Showdown Golf Shorts | White | $65

Under Armour Men’s Showdown Golf Shorts | Boho Blue | $65

Product DNA

  • Light, stretchy woven fabric delivers total comfort
  • Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
  • Stretch-engineered waistband for superior mobility & insane comfort
  • Flat-front, 4-pocket design
  • Inseam: 10″
  • Rear pockets stitched closed to maintain shape in transit — rip or cut to remove
  • No liner
  • 58% Nylon/36% Polyester/6% Elastane
  • Imported

It doesn’t get much more comfortable than this. It’s extra-stretchy fabric moves with you, not against you, so you never feel held back on the course.

Playoff Polos

Under Armour Men’s Playoff 2.0 Launch Stripe Golf Polo | Mango Orange/Papaya | $65

Under Armour Men’s Playoff 2.0 Launch Stripe Golf Polo | Coded Blue/Boho Blue | $65

 

Under Armour Men’s Playoff Laser Golf Polo | Thunder/Petrol Blue $65

Under Armour Men’s Playoff Laser Golf Polo | White | $65

Product DNA

  • Loose: Fuller cut for complete comfort
  • Soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric is extremely breathable & lightweight
  • Quick-dry for all-day comfort
  • 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction
  • Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
  • Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes
  • UPF 30 protects your skin from the sun’s harmful rays
  • Self-fabric collar
  • Updated performance fit
  • Heat seal logos
  • 96% Polyester/4% Elastane
  • Imported

