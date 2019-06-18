Stay Cool on the Course this Summer

Built for the next era of golfers, these shorts were made to flex with your body with any movement you make. We used a high-performance, mobile fabric, a stretch waistband, and a new streamlined fit to reduce drag on every swing and unlock total mobility on the course.

Showdown Shorts

Under Armour Men’s Showdown Golf Shorts | White | $65

Under Armour Men’s Showdown Golf Shorts | Boho Blue | $65

Product DNA

Light, stretchy woven fabric delivers total comfort

Material wicks sweat & dries really fast

Stretch-engineered waistband for superior mobility & insane comfort

Flat-front, 4-pocket design

Inseam: 10″

Rear pockets stitched closed to maintain shape in transit — rip or cut to remove

No liner

58% Nylon/36% Polyester/6% Elastane

Imported

It doesn’t get much more comfortable than this. It’s extra-stretchy fabric moves with you, not against you, so you never feel held back on the course.

Playoff Polos

Under Armour Men’s Playoff 2.0 Launch Stripe Golf Polo | Mango Orange/Papaya | $65

Under Armour Men’s Playoff 2.0 Launch Stripe Golf Polo | Coded Blue/Boho Blue | $65

Under Armour Men’s Playoff Laser Golf Polo | Thunder/Petrol Blue $65

Under Armour Men’s Playoff Laser Golf Polo | White | $65

Product DNA