Travelers Championship: Betting odds feature Brooks Koepka as 7-1 favorite

Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour

By June 18, 2019 11:15 am

As the clamor created by the U.S. Open fades, the PGA Tour moves on to its lone 2019 stop in New England this week at the Travelers Championship.

Play begins at TPC Cromwell on the western bank of the Connecticut River south of Hartford on Thursday.

The Tour’s annual stop outside Boston was nixed this year as part of the revamped FedEx Cup schedule. The PGA Tour returns to TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., in 2020 with the The Northern Trust. That tournament is being played in the New York area this year.

This stop in Cromwell during the week following the U.S. Open has become both a Tour staple and favorite among many players. Thus, it is able to attract a strong Tiger Woods-less field each year despite its proximity to the national championship.

Among those playing this week: Masters and U.S. Open runner-up Brooks Koepka, who also happened to win the PGA Championship for the second straight year in May at Bethpage Black. He’ll be joined by a field that includes Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day, Francesco Molinari and Justin Thomas.

Koepka is the 7-1 favorite to win at TPC Cromwell, according to odds posted by the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com. He’s followed by Cantlay at 10-1 and Spieth and Casey, both at 16-1.

Thomas missed the cut at Pebble Beach Golf Links this past weekend. Given the grind of Pebble Beach and his extended rest. Thomas might attract some attention among bettors at 20-1 where said practices are legal.

Here are the complete player-to-win odds for this week’s PGA Tour stop.

2019 Travelers Championship Betting Odds

Tournament Matchups:

ODDS to Win:
Brooks Koepka 7/1
Patrick Cantlay 10/1
Jordan Spieth 16/1
Paul Casey 16/1
Jason Day 18/1
Justin Thomas 20/1
Francesco Molinari 18/1
Bryson DeChambeau 25/1
Marc Leishman 25/1
Tommy Fleetwood 25/1
Louis Oosthuizen 25/1
Bubba Watson 25/1
Tony Finau 30/1
Brandt Snedeker 40/1
Patrick Reed 50/1
Phil Mickelson 50/1
Chez Reavie 50/1
Emiliano Grillo 50/1
Ryan Moore 50/1
Charley Hoffman 50/1
Kevin Kisner 60/1
Daniel Berger 60/1
Kevin Streelman 60/1
Viktor Hovland 60/1
Byeong Hun An 60/1
Jason Kokrak 60/1
Sungjae Im 60/1
Adam Hadwin 60/1
Russell Knox 60/1
Keegan Bradley 80/1
Lucas Glover 80/1
Bud Cauley 80/1
Matthew Wolff 80/1
Joaquin Niemann 80/1
Andrew Putnam 80/1
Abraham Ancer 80/1
C.T. Pan 80/1
Russell Henley 80/1
Collin Morikawa 100/1
Cameron Smith 100/1
Sung Kang 100/1
Si Woo Kim 100/1
Brian Harman 100/1
Kyle Stanley 100/1
Chesson Hadley 100/1
Kevin Tway 100/1
Danny Lee 100/1
J.B. Holmes 100/1
Beau Hossler 125/1
Nick Watney 125/1
Joel Dahmen 125/1
Matt Jones 125/1
Peter Uihlein 125/1
Mackenzie Hughes 125/1
Austin Cook 125/1
Sebastian Munoz 125/1
Cameron Champ 150/1
J.T. Poston 150/1
Sam Burns 150/1
Troy Merritt 150/1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150/1
Martin Laird 150/1
Dylan Frittelli 150/1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 150/1
Sepp Straka 150/1
Harris English 150/1
Harold Varner III 150/1
J.J. Spaun 150/1
Brian Stuard 150/1
Max Homa 150/1
Ollie Schniederjans 200/1
Nick Taylor 200/1
Kramer Hickok 200/1
Denny McCarthy 200/1
Brian Gay 200/1
Seamus Power 250/1
Curtis Luck 250/1
Hunter Mahan 250/1
Padraig Harrington 300/1
Field (all others) 12/1
Patrick Cantlay +110
Brooks Koepka -130
Jason Day -110
Jordan Spieth -110
Tommy Fleetwood +105
Francesco Molinari -125
Marc Leishman -120
Louis Oosthuizen EVEN
Phil Mickelson EVEN
Patrick Reed -120
Charley Hoffman -110
Ryan Moore -110
Byeong Hun An -120
Sungjae Im EVEN
Daniel Berger EVEN
Emiliano Grillo -120
Adam Hadwin -110
Russell Knox -110
Keegan Bradley -110
Lucas Glover -110

 

