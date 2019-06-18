Travelers Championship: Betting odds feature Brooks Koepka as 7-1 favorite

As the clamor created by the U.S. Open fades, the PGA Tour moves on to its lone 2019 stop in New England this week at the Travelers Championship.

Play begins at TPC Cromwell on the western bank of the Connecticut River south of Hartford on Thursday.

The Tour’s annual stop outside Boston was nixed this year as part of the revamped FedEx Cup schedule. The PGA Tour returns to TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., in 2020 with the The Northern Trust. That tournament is being played in the New York area this year.

This stop in Cromwell during the week following the U.S. Open has become both a Tour staple and favorite among many players. Thus, it is able to attract a strong Tiger Woods-less field each year despite its proximity to the national championship.

Among those playing this week: Masters and U.S. Open runner-up Brooks Koepka, who also happened to win the PGA Championship for the second straight year in May at Bethpage Black. He’ll be joined by a field that includes Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day, Francesco Molinari and Justin Thomas.

Koepka is the 7-1 favorite to win at TPC Cromwell, according to odds posted by the Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com. He’s followed by Cantlay at 10-1 and Spieth and Casey, both at 16-1.

Thomas missed the cut at Pebble Beach Golf Links this past weekend. Given the grind of Pebble Beach and his extended rest. Thomas might attract some attention among bettors at 20-1 where said practices are legal.

Here are the complete player-to-win odds for this week’s PGA Tour stop.

2019 Travelers Championship Betting Odds

Tournament Matchups: