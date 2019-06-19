Viktor Hovland, Matthew Wolff make debuts, future PGA Tour stars on display at Travelers

It’s only been a month since Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff (Oklahoma State), Collin Morikawa (Cal) and Justin Suh (USC) competed for their respective colleges at the NCAA Championship in Fayetteville, Ark.

A lot has changed in just four weeks time. Suh made his professional debut at the Memorial. Morikawa then made his at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished T-14. Hovland – still not professional at the time – earned low amateur honors at last week’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

On Tuesday afternoon, the former college standouts provided a picture of the game’s bright future as all four players sat on the dais together ahead of this week’s PGA Tour event, the Travelers Championship.

This foursome is creating a lot of interest, especially this week ⁦@TravelersChamp⁩ . It will be fun following their ⁦@PGATOUR⁩ careers. Viktor Hovland. Collin Morikawa. Justin Suh. Matthew Wolff. pic.twitter.com/evjTwP2HiJ — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 19, 2019

Former Oklahoma State teammates Hovland and Wolff, the 2019 NCAA individual champion, will both be making their professional debuts this week in Connecticut. Wolff has signed with TaylorMade, while Hovland chose Ping. The Cowboy teammates fell short of a title this year, but took the nation by storm in 2018, winning the national championship on their home course.

Before the event, Wolff got some words of encouragement from one of the best to ever swing a club.

Time to show the world your skills @matthew_wolff5. Swing your swing with confidence. They nay-sayers told me mine was too flat.. But the swing isn't the thing, it's the mind. The short game. Congrats on your achievements thus far, something tells me you destined for far more. GP pic.twitter.com/IuTqlk6f09 — Gary Player (@garyplayer) June 19, 2019

If you don’t follow college or amateur golf, you probably don’t know that Hovland won the 2019 Ben Hogan Award or was the 2018 U.S. Amateur champion. You might’ve missed Wolff’s six collegiate victories this year as a sophomore, setting a program record for the 11-time national champion Cowboys. Or Suh’s eight wins at USC and Morikawa’s six at Cal, including this year’s Pac-12 Championship.

These four players all have a history of winning, and are more than poised to do so on the next level.

Meet the PGA Tour’s stars of tomorrow.