How $3 was enough to get Sarah Burnham into the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

CHASKA, Minn. – Sarah Burnham stood on the 18th tee at Hazeltine National when Tiger Woods and Y.E. Yang came through on Sunday at the 2009 PGA Championship. The native of Maple Grove, Minn., couldn’t have imagined that she’d be teeing it up in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine a decade later.

Actually, even last week it was a bit of a stretch.

The LPGA rookie hadn’t made a cut this season when she arrived at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Mich. The former Michigan State player tied for 33rd to earn a paycheck of $13,208. It was enough – by $3 exactly – to earn a spot in the field. Burnham’s first round begins at 7:40 a.m., where she will hit the first tee shot of the tournament off No. 1.

“I was the last player on the list,” said Burnham of the email she received at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. “I read it and kind of screamed.”

Burnham was a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year at Michigan State and owns the school’s all-time career scoring record of 72.92. She had more rounds in the 60s than any other MSU player, including a school-record 63 at the 2017 Big Ten Championship.

Burnham earned her LPGA card through last year’s Q-Series and is competing in her second major championship this week. She played in the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open as an amateur, missing the cut.

Burnham grew up 30 minutes north of Hazeltine and remembers playing the championship track as a junior.

Asked if she won here, Burnham said “I feel like I did.”

A six-year letter-winner at Wayzata High School, Burnham placed sixth at the state championship as an eighth-grader.

Needless to say, she’s had a lot of ticket requests since word got out Sunday night. Record crowds are expected at Hazeltine and Burnham should have plenty of support.

“Just another great surprise in the career I’ve had,” she said.