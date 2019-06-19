Travelers Championship: Top gambling picks and betting odds

Greetings, golf gambling enthusiasts. Hope that U.S. Open hangover over is done with because we’re heading full steam ahead to the Travelers Championship as golf’s major season winds down.

We’re just a few weeks away from the finale at Royal Portrush, with an interesting slate including new events in Detroit and Minnesota on the horizon.

This week we’ve got a player-favorite event to ease the Pebble Beach separation anxiety. We added 100 tokens to our bankroll at the U.S. Open and didn’t lose any of our three matchup bets. Xander Schauffele over Jon Rahm was a push, with both players finishing T-3, as was Jason Dufner over Aaron Wise. We did nail Billy Horschel over Rory Sabbatini for a 1-2-0 week, putting us at +843 tokens for the season.

Bubba Watson has owned this tournament as a three-time champion, but we’re staying away from him this week – curious to see him as a +105 underdog in a matchup with Louis Oosthuizen, who’s coming off a major disappointment over the weekend at Pebble. That line just doesn’t pass the smell test for us. Call us crazy or overly cautious, but when something looks too good to be true we tend to stay away.

There’s plenty of action on the board we do like this week and will be taking advantage of as we look to build that bankroll up to four digits, which would be double what we started the season with.

Here are my top bets for the 2019 Travelers Championship. All odds courtesy of OddsShark and Points Bet.

Paul Casey (-115) over Justin Thomas

115 tokens

Risking 115 to win 100 on Casey. We can’t get enough Casey this week. He’s been lights out at this tournament finishing T-2, T-5, T-17, 2 in four career starts. Also closed with a solid 4-under 67 for a T-21 finish at the U.S. Open. Thomas missed the cut at Pebble Beach but stuck around for the weekend, congratulating winner Gary Woodland on the 18th green Sunday. Casey comes in with plenty of momentum while Thomas is still trying to get back in rhythm after missing time with a wrist injury. We’re not thinking twice about this one.

Bryson DeChambeau (+100) over Francesco Molinari

100 tokens

Risking 100 to win 100 on DeChambeau. He was T-9 his last time out at the Travelers and has it going again after a May slump. Molinari was better than DeChambeau at Pebble Beach with T-16 finish, but lately he hasn’t been getting up for the regular events like he has the majors. DeChambeau has also been better in nearly every statistical category this season. We’re rolling with the Mad Scientist.

Daniel Berger (-115) over Viktor Hovland

115 tokens

Risking 115 to win 100 on Berger. He was runner-up here in 2017 and finished T-5 in 2016. We all saw what Hovland was capable of in that T-12 finish at the U.S. Open entering his pro debut this week. Don’t see us betting against him often as the kid obviously has serious game, but his head has to be spinning a bit – lot of media obligations after low amateur honors and a lot to think about this week as he’s eligible to collect a paycheck for the first time. We’re thinking the extracurriculars might take a little out of Hovland’s game for a few days.

Last week: +100

Season total: +843