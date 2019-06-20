Travelers Championship Round 1 Live Blog: Updates from TPC River Highlands

The Travelers Championship begins Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

The field includes Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Francesco Molinari and Jordan Spieth.

A total purse of $7.2 million will be up for grabs at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., starting Thursday. The par-70 course will be playing at 6,841 yards.

Watson seeks his fourth Travelers Championship while Mickelson, the lone Travelers Championship winner, plays for the first time in 16 years.

Marc Leishman, Mickelson and Spieth are among the featured afternoon pairings on Thursday with a 1 p.m. tee time from No. 1. Tony Finau, Koepka, Watson and Tony Finau are among the featured afternoon groupings Friday, going out at 1 p.m. from No. 1 Friday.

Colt Knost withdrew from the event the PGA announced early Thursday and was replaced in the field by Chad Collins.

Follow along with out Round 1 live blog below. All times listed are Eastern.

Updates

8:45 a.m.: Peter Malnati takes an early lead at 4 under through his first nine. Malnati recorded for birdies so far Thursday as he moves toward the first hole.

6:45 a.m.: Play begins

Twitter Feed

Thursday TV/Streaming Info

Thursday

Golf Channel: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 12-6 p.m.

Hole Locations