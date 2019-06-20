Jutanugarn puts driver in play for first time all year at stout Hazeltine

CHASKA, Minn. – Ariya Jutanugarn carries her driver around to every tour stop but once the competition starts, the big stick goes in her locker.

Not this week.

Hazeltine National is playing so long – 6,831 yards in Round 1 – that Jutanugarn used driver not once but twice in her opening 70 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She actually made bogey the first time on No. 11, but birdied the par-5 15th. It’s the first time all season that she’s hit driver in competition. She trails clubhouse leader Hyo Joo Kim by one stroke.

“Actually on 11 I shouldn’t have hit driver,” she said. “Had to keep it low under the tree, hit the tree, I had 180. Hit pretty good shot, three-putt bogey.”

On the 15th she hit driver in the rough too, but sounded like she was pleased enough to possibly keep the club in the bag going forward.

Lexi Thompson played alongside Jutanugarn and said that was probably the second time she’s ever seen the former No. 1 hit driver.

“We’re all shocked when she does pull it out,” said Thompson who opened with a 72. “She hits 2-iron and 3-wood probably about as far as my driver.”

Wet and chilly conditions in the afternoon didn’t make it any easier.

Lydia Ko, one of the seven players who broke par in the morning wave with a 71, recently began seeing instructor David Whelan, who currently works with both Korda sisters. While it’s still in the early stages, the Kiwi said part of what drew her to Whelan was that she believes the Kordas have some of the best swings on tour.

Ko quit working with swing coach Ted Oh in late April and has since talked to several coaches but also worked through some trials on her own.

“I think it’s been a period that I’ve gotten to learn more about myself and my game,” said Ko, “and also I think it’s also made me think more carefully about my decisions going forward.”

Angel Yin, another bomber on tour who shot 71, called Hazeltine a fair test but said there was a high premium on keeping it in the fairway.

“It’s real rough,” she said, “not the U.S. Women’s Open rough. I can say that.”