Martin Kaymer in contention again, one back at BMW International Open

Martin Kaymer and Oliver Wilson have a lot of catching up to do. This week’s $2.2 million BMW International Open could be the tournament that makes up for lost time.

Kaymer and Wilson are one shot off Andrea Pavan’s first round lead after 5-under-par 67s. Kaymer went bogey free at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich. Wilson dropped just the one shot in his opening effort. Pavan also had a dropped shot, but five birdies and an eagle took care of a six at the par-5 ninth hole.

It’s hard to believe 11-time European Tour winner Kaymer hasn’t won since the 2014 U.S. Open, his second major to go with the 2010 PGA Championship. The home favorite is starting to play his way back into form. He’s had a couple of decent finishes this year. He was T-8 in the Betfred British Masters, and third in the Memorial Tournament.

Kaymer is looking for his second BMW International win after taking the title in 2008.

“I didn’t make many major mistakes,” Kaymer said. “I played solid – I didn’t play great, but I played solid. I put myself in good positions to give myself chances. I had three crucial putts today to keep momentum on my side. All in all, it was a solid day.”

Wilson is also enjoying something of renaissance. He failed to get his card through playing last year’s European Challenge Tour. The Augusta State grad finished 17th on the money list when top 15 would’ve gained him a full ticket to this year’s European Tour. He’s been playing on a skeleton schedule as a result, but has done enough in the first six months of the year to guarantee earning his 2020 card. He lies 37th on the order of merit.

“It was a fun round,” said Wilson, who played in the 2008 Ryder Cup before falling well down the Euro pecking order. “I didn’t play particularly great but I scored lovely. I holed some nice putts, got off to a good start and it was kind of fun. It was nice to hit it straight, in play, give myself a few chances and took the ones I had. I got up and down a lot. It wasn’t an amazing round of golf, but I’m delighted with the score. You don’t get these kind of rounds that often.”

Texas alum Pavan is looking for his second European Tour win following last year’s D+D Real Czech Masters. The Italian has struggled this year to the extent he’s currently 114th on the Race to Dubai.

“It’s nice being in this position,” Pavan said. “My first-round scoring has been pretty poor this year. This puts me in a good spot. I just need to keep playing well and stick to the game plan.”

All three might spend the next three days looking over their shoulders at Lee Westwood’s progress. The veteran Englishman returned a 4-under-par 68 to lie in joint fourth place with Denmark’s Jeff Winther.