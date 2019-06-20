Travelers: Patrick Cantlay finds comfort zone early, shoots 66

CROMWELL, Conn. – In their prime, men like Gary Cooper, John Wayne and Clint Eastwood epitomized the strong, silent type. Whether it was High Noon, True Grit or High Plains Drifter, their characters didn’t talk much, yet commanded respect and exuded toughness.

Dressed in a black shirt, black pants and black shoes on the first day of competition at the Travelers Championship, Patrick Cantlay looked like he had been pulled straight out of the same casting call. Johnny Cash would have loved the look.

On a wet, foggy day at TPC River Highlands, the 27-year-old from Long Beach, California, was in command through 16 holes. But rounds of golf are played over 18 holes, and after hitting his tee shot fat on the par-3 eighth (his 17th), Cantlay’s ball found the pond that guards the front of the green. That shot led to a double bogey and dropped his name from the top of the leaderboard.

After a par on the ninth, Cantlay walked into the scorer’s trailer behind the new clubhouse and signed for a 66.

“I hit the ball really well today,” Cantlay said. “One missed shot cost me two. I didn’t make (many putts) but hit the ball very well all the way around. I’ll take that with me and come out firing in the next rounds.”

TPC River Highlands is a place where golfers have a chance to be aggressive, and they expect to make a lot of birdies. In fact, in 2016, Jim Furyk made 10 birdies and an eagle on this course to shoot the only 58 in PGA Tour history.

Cantlay has gone low here too. A week after finishing T-21 at the 2011 U.S. Open as an amateur, he played the Travelers for the first time and shot a 60 in the second round. Having just finished his freshman year at UCLA, Cantlay had a legitimate chance that week to become the first amateur since Phil Mickelson in 1991 to win the PGA Tour event.

A 72-70 weekend dropped him into a tie for 24th that week, but it started a special relationship between the Cantlay and this event.

“I turned pro here in 2012, and I played well here as an am in ‘11, so I do feel really comfortable around here,” Cantlay said. “I like coming back to places that I like playing golf at. I think that makes a big difference, knowing the golf course and feeling comfortable around it, and I definitely do around here.”

Cantlay is ranked No. 8 in the world, higher than many of his contemporaries like Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, although they have made a bigger splash.

Cantlay, who spent 55 weeks as the world’s top-ranked amateur before turning pro, was sidelined by a back injury for more than three years. He also had to overcome the death of his close friend and caddie in a hit-and-run accident in 2016 while he was away from professional golf.

Meanwhile, Spieth burst onto the scene in 2015 by winning the Masters and U.S. Open, then nearly winning the British Open at St. Andrews. Thomas won a PGA Championship in 2017, and Fowler, while yet to win a major, has been one of the most marketed faces in golf for nearly a decade.

Quieter by nature than those players, Cantlay is not prone to fist pumps or yells after hitting great shots, and he lacks the charisma they possess.

What he has, however, is a lot of game. After playing just 13 events, Cantlay qualified for the Tour Championship as a PGA Tour rookie in 2017. Last year he won the Shiners Hospital for Children Open, earned seven top-10 finishes and collected $3.9 million in prize money.

This season after finishing T-3 at the PGA Championship at Bethpage, Cantlay won the Memorial Tournament in early June after shooting a Sunday 64.

So, don’t let this man’s quiet demeanor fool you. Patrick Cantlay’s emergence may have been delayed, but his time is now.