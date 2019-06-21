Golfweek's 2018-19 men's college golf All-Americans

Last month at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff was crowned as the individual champion while the Stanford Cardinal claimed the team national championship for their ninth in program history.

The accolades don’t stop there.

Here are Golfweek’s First Team, Second Team, Third Team and Honorable Mention All-Americans from the 2018-19 men’s college golf season.

FIRST TEAM

Steven Fisk (Georgia Southern)

Will Gordon (Vanderbilt)

Cole Hammer (Texas)

Viktor Hovland (Oklahoma State)

Collin Morikawa (California)

Bryson Nimmer (Clemson)

John Pak (Florida St)

Justin Suh (USC)

Matthew Wolff (Oklahoma State)

Chun-An Yu (Arizona State)

MORE: Golfweek’s 2018-19 Women’s All-Americans

SECOND TEAM

John Augenstein (Vanderbilt)

Chandler Eaton (Duke)

Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State)

Stefano Mazzoli (TCU)

Chandler Phillips (Texas A&M)

Trent Phillips (Georgia)

Isaiah Salinda (Stanford)

Sandy Scott (Texas Tech)

Alex Smalley (Duke)

Brandon Wu (Stanford)

THIRD TEAM

Albin Bergstrom (USF-Bulls)

Stephen Franken (NC State)

Phillip Knowles (North Florida)

Peter Kuest (BYU)

Patrick Martin (Vanderbilt)

McClure Meissner (SMU)

Andy Ogletree (Georgia Tech)

Luke Schniederjans (Georgia Tech)

Scott Stevens (South Carolina)

Cameron Young (Wake Forest)

HONORABLE MENTION

Zach Bauchou (Oklahoma State)

Eric Bae (Wake Forest)

Riley Casey (Oklahoma)

Steven Chervony (Texas)

Pierceson Coody (Texas)

Quade Cummins (Oklahoma)

Blake Elliott (McNeese St)

Michael Feagles (Illinois)

Noah Goodwin (SMU)

Tripp Kinney (Iowa State)

K.K. Limbhasut (California)

Will Miles (South Carolina)

Kaito Onishi (USC)

Spencer Ralston (Georgia)

Garett Reband (Oklahoma)

Jovan Rebula (Auburn)

Matthias Schmid (Louisville)

David Snyder (Stanford)

Davis Thompson (Georgia)

Trevor Werbylo (Arizona)