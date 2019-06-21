Golfweek's 2018-19 women's college golf All-Americans

Four members of the Duke women’s national championship team appear on Golfweek’s All-American list, as does individual national champion Maria Fassi, who won the title at her Arkansas Razorbacks’ home course, Blessings Golf Club.

Here are Golfweek’s First Team, Second Team, Third Team and Honorable Mention All-Americans from the 2018-19 women’s college golf season.

FIRST TEAM

Jaravee Boonchant (Duke)

Jennifer Chang (USC)

Maria Fassi (Arkansas)

Jiwon Jeon (Alabama)

Frida Kinhult (Florida State)

Jennifer Kupcho (Wake Forest)

Andrea Lee (Stanford)

Emilia Migliaccio (Wake Forest)

Patty Tavatanakit (UCLA)

Albane Valenzuela (Stanford)

SECOND TEAM

Sierra Brooks (Florida)

Hailee Cooper (Texas)

Sofia Garcia (Texas Tech)

Yusang Hou (Arizona)

Agathe Laisne (Texas)

Siyun Liu (Wake Forest)

Olivia Mehaffey (Arizona State)

Malia Nam (USC)

Kaitlyn Papp (Texas)

Bianca Pagdanganan (Arizona)

THIRD TEAM

Ana Belac (Duke)

Kaylee Benton (Arkansas)

Mariel Galdiano (UCLA)

Auston Kim (Vanderbilt)

Julie McCarthy (Auburn)

Natasha Andrea Oon (San Jose S)

Emily Price (South Carolina)

Anna Redding (Virginia)

Gabriela Ruffels (USC)

Aneka Seumanutafa (Ohio State)

HONORABLE MENTION

Alyaa Abdulghany (USC)

Abegail Arevalo (San Jose S)

Abbey Carlson (Vanderbilt)

Virginia Elena Carta (Duke)

Amelia Garvey (USC)

Haylee Harford (Furman)

Leonie Harm (Houston)

Lauren Hartlage (Louisville)

Amanda Hollandsworth (Virginia Tech)

Lois Kaye Go (South Carolina)

Gina Kim (Duke)

Aline Krauter (Stanford)

Brooke Matthews (Arkansas)

Elizabeth Moon (UCF)

Hira Naveed (Pepperdine)

Brooke Riley (Northwestern)

Natalie Srinivasan (Furman)

Karoline Stormo (Kent State)

Beatrice Wallin (Florida State)

Bethany Wu (UCLA)