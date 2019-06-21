Forecaddie: Another new Florida stop might be coming soon to LPGA

The Forecaddie hears another Florida stop may be coming to the LPGA as early as 2019. Last week the tour announced the new Gainbridge LPGA in Boca Raton, Fla., setting up an early 1-2 start in the Sunshine State following the season-opening CME Group Tour Championship.
A new spring event might be coming to Central Florida, this time on the west coast in Bellaire. The Man Out Front hears rumblings that DEX Imaging, a document imaging dealer based in Tampa, Fla., that sponsors LPGA players Nelly Korda and Brittany Altomare, will back a new event at Pelican Golf Club, formerly known as Belleview Biltmore Golf Club, in Belleair. The course, originally designed by Donald Ross, was recently purchased and renovated by DEX Imaging CEO Dan Doyle Jr.
The tour wraps up its season annually at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla.
With so many overseas events and tough commutes, the Forecaddie thinks the LPGA can’t get enough Florida stops. Great for players, so many of whom call Florida home, and great for fans.
The Villages are about two hours north of Bellaire.
