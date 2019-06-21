Amy Bockerstette to throw out first pitch at Diamondbacks game

Golfer Amy Bockerstette will try her hand at another sport Saturday when she throws out the first pitch before the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants.

Saturday’s Diamondbacks game, which begins at 10:10 p.m. ET at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz., is the second in a three-game series against the Giants.

Bockerstette, who recently completed her first season playing college golf at Paradise Valley Community College, rose to the scene in January when she played alongside golfer Gary Woodland during a practice round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and made par on the 16th hole. Since the video of her performance on the 16th hole went viral, Bockerstette has captured the hearts of sports fans as she cheered on her “best friend” Gary Woodland in the U.S. Open last week and was surprised by Woodland on the TODAY show on Wednesday.

Before she inspired Americans across the country, Bockerstette became the first person with Down syndrome to play in the Arizona high school golf championship in 2017 when she played on the Sandra Day O’Connor High School golf team, earning her “Moment of the Year” by azcentral.com.