Staying with her idol, Hannah Green extends lead at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

CHASKA, MINN. – Hannah Green kept it rolling at Hazeltine National on Friday, though this time she was more prepared. After being caught in wet and frigid conditions in the first round with no rain pants, no jacket and scant towels (her boyfriend ran home to get the jacket and Hazeltine staff provided towels), Green brought it all with her for Round 2.
Mercifully, it was a windy but dry morning.
The 22-year-old Aussie extended her head to three strokes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship after carding a 3-under 69. She’s at 7-under 137 for the tournament. Former World No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn took driver out the bag on Friday and carded a second consecutive 70. She trails by three and will play alongside Green in the final pairing on Saturday. Two other former No. 1s, Lydia Ko and Sung Hyun Park, are four back.
“I want to hit driver today, but I saw it’s really windy,” said Jutanugarn, who driver for the first time all year in the first round. “You know what, I just need to hit something that I feel comfortable and be able to keep it low and can control it. So decide to not hit driver and bring 3-iron today.”
Green managed a hole-out for the second straight day, this time after finding the water hazard on her approach on the par-4 12th. She took 23 putts in the first round and 27 in the second. She enters the weekend with momentum and a bit of luck on her side.
“When it went in, I just laughed,” she said, “because I guess with the hole-out on seven yesterday and the hole-out today, it’s really going my way.”
Given the toughness of the first two days Nelly Korda, who’s five back, was shocked by Green’s scoring.
“Pretty much my jaw dropped,” said Korda. “Holy moly, she must be playing really good golf.”
This marks the first time Green, an LPGA sophomore, has found herself in this position. One of her housemates for the week, however, knows all about winning majors. LPGA Hall of Famer Karrie Webb, Green’s golfing idol, is staying with current and past recipients of her scholarship program. One of the perks of winning Webb’s scholarship is the opportunity to accompany the Aussie legend to a major championship and get inside access.
When Green went to the U.S. Women’s Open with Webb in 2015, it was the first time she’d ever been to a professional golf tournament. In fact, she was either too young or uninterested in golf at the time Webb won her seven majors.
“I wasn’t even playing golf then,” she said, “didn’t even cross my mind to watch golf on TV.”
Now she’s working on a puzzle alongside other Aussie pros during her downtime at a major and dining on chicken fajitas prepared by Webb.
Even she couldn’t have seen this kind of success come so quickly.
