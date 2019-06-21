Mike Whan: LPGA isn't moving ANA Inspiration despite challenge from ANWA

CHASKA, Minn. – The ANA isn’t moving. LPGA commissioner Mike Whan shared that update at a media roundtable on Friday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Officials discussed moving the LPGA’s first major because it conflicts with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which in its first year overshadowed the ANA in every way possible. Next year’s event will be played in its traditional slot of the week before the Masters, April 2-5.

That’s a shame, because two of the most celebrated weeks in women’s golf shouldn’t have to compete against each other.

“Still not ready to commit that that’s the long-term answer to the ANA,” said Whan, “but it’s definitely the answer for both this year and next year. I’m very open in admitting that it wasn’t as great a media year or television ratings year as we’ve had in the past.”

Why not move it one week ahead?

Because of TV. Going against the Dell Technologies Match Play would move the ANA to three nights of tape-delayed coverage and the overall televised hours would drop from 26 hours to nine or 10.

Can’t have that.

Moving it to the week after the Masters would put the event up against Coachella, meaning higher hotel costs and limited availability. Not to mention warmer weather and even fewer fans and volunteers as many residents have left the desert for the summer by then.

What about two weeks earlier?

There’s a conflict with an event at the host club, Mission Hills.

Exasperating.

“I still believe,” said Whan, “and maybe I’m the one with the rose-color glasses. I still believe if we get it right long-term the Augusta ANA combination, we are going to create a weekend that’s really going to be a celebration, not that it wasn’t this year, but I think we can continue to live there.”

Even though the LPGA was left out of the conversation with Augusta National concerning the ANWA and clearly overlooked when it came to dates, the tour has already benefitted from the amateur event’s solid network TV ratings, “Today Show”/ “Tonight Show” coverage and from the growing stardom of Maria Fassi and Jennifer Kupcho, who are now LPGA members.

“It was hard for me to watch the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and not be proud of the progress,” said Whan. “Dates aside and the other thing Fred and I talked about years ago, it’s a lift. People were talking at water coolers all over the world about that experience, not only that experience, not only how well women played the course but how well the women handled the competition.

“That’s got to be good for me. There’s definitely osmosis that leads to me. And there were sponsors in there I hadn’t seen writing big checks to women’s sports. So, if they help get more people to the light, then that’s a fit.”

In a perfect world, Whan joked, he could pile all the media that was at the ANWA into a corporate jet and haul them out to Palm Springs, Calif., for the ANA finish.

Even that wouldn’t be enough. It’s about the total package for the week. The LPGA should not only want the ANA to get every ounce of buzz it can muster, but the ANWA too. It’s in the LPGA’s best interest for the ANWA to explode.

That’s not a knock against the professionals. No tournament in the world can compete against Augusta National.

That’s a fact that isn’t going to change with time.