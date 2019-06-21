'Overly optimistic' Michelle Wie misses cut at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

CHASKA, Minn. – Michelle Wie addressed the media after shooting 84-82 at the KPMG Women’s PGA. Even on her worst day, she said, it’s great to be competing.

It wasn’t an emotional interview like the one she gave the day before. She was measured. Composed. Honest.

“Withdrawing to me, I don’t like doing it,” she said, “and I didn’t feel like a point where – I still felt like I could play. I was still going to play.”

Wie, 29, had a difficult warm-up on Friday but was determined to finish. She was visibly in pain throughout the round, taking her hand off the club at impact and rubbing her wrist.

She hit 10 fairways and five greens in the second round, posting eight bogeys and one double-bogey. The five-time LPGA winner beat only four players in the field. All four were competing as club professionals.

“I just was overly optimistic about how I could play this week and the status of my wrist,” she said. “So, just going to go and got to figure things out a little bit.”

What that means for when we might see Wie next is anyone’s guess. She admitted that her optimistic nature often brings her back to competition too early.

“You know, I guess that’s a fault of mine,” she said, “but I’m still going to be optimistic about everything. But definitely try to listen to my body, as I don’t do a great job of that.”

Lydia Ko played two rounds alongside Wie and called her a fighter.

“You know, even up until the very end she’s wanting to make that putt and wanting to shoot the lowest score she can,” said Ko, “and I think it shows what kind of player, what kind of person she is.”

Wie suffers from arthritis in both of her wrists, and when cortisone injections were no longer a possibility she started getting more natural collagen injections.

“I always feel like I’m a race horse,” she said last spring. “I’m trying so hard, I work so hard, and then I can’t.”

Last October, Wie underwent surgery on her right hand after a car accident resulted in an avulsion fracture in her right hand. A piece of the bone had actually chipped off.

She took two long layoffs after that, missing one major championship. She didn’t want that to happen again.

“Still got to say I played Hazeltine,” she said. “It was hard.”