After qualifying by just $3, Sarah Burnham makes cut at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

CHASKA, Minn. – Growing up every Saturday at 10 a.m., Sarah Burnham would meet with instructor Aaron Jacobson at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove, Minn. The lessons started when Burnham was 9 years old. Their most important session to date might have occurred on Friday morning at Hazeltine National, roughly 27 miles down the road, where 23-year-old Burnham was warming up for her second round at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

She was hitting pull hooks when they got started. Jacobson took out the alignment sticks and told her to have good tempo and balance at the finish. She striped it the rest of the day, carding a 1-under 71 to make the cut at her first major as a pro with plenty of familiar faces in the crowd.

“Probably one of the best rounds of my life so far,” she said.

Just getting here is a story in itself. Burnham, an LPGA rookie and former two-time Big Ten Player of the Year at Michigan State, had missed every cut this season until she arrived at last week’s Meijer LPGA Classic. She two-putted for birdie from 70 feet on the final hole to finish in a share of 33rd and earn a paycheck of $13,208. It was enough – by exactly $3 – to earn a spot in the field.

Burnham hit the first tee shot on Thursday en route to a 78. Her high school coach, Mike Schumacher, was on hand that day. Burnham was a six-year letter winner at Wayzata High School, placing sixth at the state championship as an eighth-grader.

She estimated there were 75 to 100 people on the 10th tee when she got started on Friday afternoon.

“It was funny,” said Burnham, “I told my caddie on the tee, ‘Oh my gosh, I recognize so many people. I’m not sure I know everyone’s name.’ It was really cool to see them all out there.”

Her father, Kurt, had plenty of people to talk to in the gallery. He too had to dig back in the memory bank to put names with faces.

Jacobson has 10 lessons on his docket on Saturday, so he’ll have to do some maneuvering to keep up with Burnham’s third round. No one, not even Burnham, expected to be playing at Hazeltine this week, let alone this weekend.

“It means so much,” she said. “It’s crazy I got in. To make the cut on the number, also another crazy surprise to me. I mean everything is kind of working in my favor this week. I’m just so like lucky and honored to be here.”