Travelers Championship Live Blog Round 2: Play resumes at TPC River Highlands

The Travelers Championship resumes Friday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

Bronson Burgoon, Zack Sucher, Abraham Ancer, Mackenzie Hughes and Kyoung-Hoon Lee finished the first round with the lead after each shooting a 64.

TEE TIMES: Travelers Championship tee time for Rounds 1 and 2

SCORES: Check in with the leaderboard

The six leaders sit one stroke ahead of a six-way tie for second place.

Follow along with out Round 2 live blog below. All times listed are Eastern.

Updates

12:25 p.m.: Keegan Bradley finishes the round 4-under 66 and T-2 at 9 under with Chez Reavie. Bradley finished with two birdies and an eagle.

12:05 p.m.: Jason Day birdied the sixth hole to jump to T-4 at 7 under. Day is 7 under on the round with three holes left to play.

11:45 a.m.: Chez Reavie finished Friday T-2 at 9 under after shooting a 66. Reavie had four birdies in his second round to sit two stokes behind leader Zack Sucher.

11:19 a.m.: Zack Sucher leads by tw0 strokes at 11 under after recording a birdie on the 17th hole. Sucher is 5 under on the round through eight holes.

11:06 a.m.: Zack Sucher birdied the 15th and 16th holes to take the sole lead at 10 under. Sucher, 4 under through seven holes, is two strokes ahead of Chez Reavie, Keegan Bradley and Paul Casey in second place.

10:52 a.m.: Paul Casey birdied the second hole to jump back to 8 under and share the lead with Zack Sucher and Keegan Bradley. Casey is 3 under on the round through 11 holes.

10:20 a.m.: Zack Sucher tied Keegan Bradley for the lead at 8 under after an eagle on the 15 hole. Sucher, one of six first-round leaders, is 2 under on the round.

10:10 a.m.: Jason Day finished his first nine 5 under after recording five birdies. Day, who shot a 70 in the first round, jumped to T-11 at 5 under.

9:50 a.m.: Paul Casey is on fire. He made three straight birdies on holes 14-16 to tie Bradley for the lead at 8 under. Casey is 3 under on the round through seven holes.

9:08 a.m.: Keegan Bradley is 3 under on the round after an eagle at the 15th hole. Bradley took the sole lead at 8 under with the eagle and is two strokes ahead of a seven-way tie for second place.

8:45 a.m.: Abraham Ancer, Mackenzie Hughes and Kyoung-Hoon Lee all fell from T-1 early Friday. Hughes recorded bogeys on the second and fifth holes to sit T-15 at 4 under. Lee also is T-15 after two bogeys on 5 and 6 and. Ancer bogeyed his first hole to fall to T-7 at 5 under.

6:45 a.m.: Round 2 play begins.

Twitter Feed

Thursday TV/Streaming Info

Friday

Golf Channel: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio (Sirius 208/XM 92): 12-6 p.m.

Hole Locations